Jannik Sinner Overtakes Big 3 With Incredible Feat Before Making Humble “I Don’t Play for Records” Confession

When Jannik Sinner returned to the Italian Open last year after his ban, he dreamed of ending Italy’s decades-long wait for a male champion since Adriano Panatta in 1976. But once Carlos Alcaraz found his rhythm in the final, Sinner’s hometown hopes collapsed in heartbreak. What he did not realize then was that, a year later, Sinner would turn Rome into the stage where he broke records once owned only by tennis’ legendary Big 3.

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Jannik Sinner moved two wins away from capturing his maiden Rome title on Thursday after defeating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. The Italian produced another dominant display and looked in complete control throughout the one-hour, 32-minute contest.

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With the victory, Sinner registered his 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 win and broke the previous record of 31 straight victories set by Novak Djokovic in 2011. The 24-year-old is now only two victories away from securing a record-extending sixth consecutive Masters 1000 crown. The ‘Big 3,’ which includes Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, dominated Grand Slams and Masters records. The fact that Djokovic’s record stood for 11 years shows how incredibly tough it is to be toppled.

“I don’t play for records,” Sinner said after the match when asked about the importance of breaking the record. ”I play just for my own story. At the same time, it means a lot to me, but tomorrow is another opponent. We’re gonna play in different conditions. It’s gonna be a night match. Let’s see.

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By reaching the semi-finals in Rome, Sinner also joined Rafael Nadal as the only men’s player to make the final four at the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of a season. Nadal previously achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011.

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If Sinner goes on to win the title in Rome, he would also join Djokovic as the only men in history to complete the Career Golden Masters. That achievement would further strengthen his growing legacy on the ATP Tour.

Sinner’s Australian Open semi-final loss to Djokovic and Doha quarter-final exit now fade against his current 32-match Masters streak. Since beginning his winning streak at Indian Wells in March, Sinner has won 27 consecutive matches while dropping only two sets during that stretch. His ability to maintain such a high level week after week has separated him from the rest of the field as he regained the world No. 1 status as well.

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The home favorite has now reached the Rome semi-finals for the second straight year. He will next face either Spanish youngster Martín Landaluce or former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

While Sinner continues his pursuit of another title in front of his home fans, his journey toward breaking Nole’s record has been equally astonishing.

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How Jannik Sinner tore through Novak Djokovic’s record?

Jannik Sinner last suffered defeat at a Masters 1000 event during the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters in October. The Italian was forced to retire in the deciding set of his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor, bringing an abrupt end to his campaign in China.

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Just weeks later, however, Sinner began what has now become one of the most dominant Masters 1000 streaks in recent ATP history. His remarkable run started at the Rolex Paris Masters in November.

In Paris, Sinner opened his tournament with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win over Zizou Bergs in the second round. He continued to build momentum throughout the week before eventually lifting the title in the French capital.

That triumph proved to be only the beginning. Since winning in Paris, the 24-year-old has carried his outstanding form into every Masters 1000 tournament he has played.

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Earlier this March, Sinner captured both the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. By completing victories at Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, he became the first player since Roger Federer in 2017 to achieve the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’.

The Italian made the achievement even more impressive by winning both tournaments without dropping a single set. No player before him had completed the Sunshine Double in such dominant fashion.

Sinner then carried that momentum into the clay-court swing, where he continued to outperform the rest of the field. At the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Sinner defeated his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match to secure another major title. He followed that performance with another triumph at the Mutua Madrid Open, where he beat Alexander Zverev in the final.

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With his victory in Madrid, Sinner became the first player in history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles. The achievement further underlined the extraordinary level he has maintained over the past several months.

During this stunning run, Sinner has lost only two sets across the 32 matches he has won. From his second-round victory in Paris to his third-round win in Miami, the Italian also won a record 37 consecutive sets, showcasing his incredible consistency.

According to Opta, the world No. 1 has now won 121 of his first 150 Masters 1000 matches, giving him an 81% success rate at this level. Only Rafael Nadal had more victories, with 123 wins in his first 150 matches.

As the Italian Open semi-final approaches, one major question now remains: can Sinner win the Rome title and create his own record this time?