Jannik Sinner Overtakes Carlos Alcaraz in 2026 Prize Race Despite Early Grand Slam Edge

When Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his 2026 season, he looked unstoppable. He won the Australian Open in January, completing his career Grand Slam at just 22 (the youngest ever to do it), and pocketed a hefty $2.8 million from that single run. By any standard, it was already shaping up to be a historic year.

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But just four months in, Jannik Sinner has quietly closed the gap, and then some, in the season earnings race. The World No. 1 now leads with $5,540,127, while Alcaraz sits at $4,365,354. The gap isn’t massive, but the momentum has clearly shifted.

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It’s been a relentless 2026 clay season for Sinner. He claimed the first four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments of the season in a row, at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid, becoming the first player in ATP history to do so. All of those were accumulated to a season’s total that no one would have anticipated, given that Alcaraz won a Grand Slam in Australia. Sinner’s win in Madrid brought €1,007,165 more than Alcaraz, and that’s the first time in the season that he has earned more than the Spaniard.

The gap should widen even more, as Alcaraz has been absent since Barcelona and isn’t likely to come back until the grass season. The injury to his wrist has kept him out of both Rome and Roland Garros. The world No. 2 only revealed his status after the tests, confirming he had decided to sit out the Italian Open and French Open, where he is the defending champion, saying that it was “a difficult time,” but he is looking forward to coming back stronger.

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At the Laureus World Sports Awards in April, where he picked up the Sportsman of the Year award, Alcaraz was philosophical about the situation. “This happens for professional sportsmen,” he said. “At the end of the day, you just have to stand up and try to be stronger than ever.” He added that he would rather return later with a full recovery than rush back and risk further damage.

Imago Madrid, Spain. 20 April 2026. Press conference of Carlos Alcaraz after receiving the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2026 award Madrid Spain Copyright: xNanoxCalvox/xVWPicsx NN-LAUREUSAWARDS2026-45

It is a mature stance. However, it also means that whilst Alcaraz is out of the picture, Sinner keeps earning. The world No. 1 heads to Rome and then Paris for the Roland Garros. The Italian’s Madrid triumph over Alexander Zverev, 6-1, 6-2, prompted suggestions that injury or illness is the only thing standing between him and complete dominance until Alcaraz returns. His winning streak now stands at 23 matches.

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However, the numbers at a career level have a slightly different story. Prior to Indian Wells, Sinner had already accumulated over $60 million in career winnings. Alcaraz, who made his first money earlier, is currently at $64.2 million in career income, which is already the fifth-best in ATP history. The season has a picture that is more in favor of Sinner. The career picture still gives the Spaniard a lead, though that too is closing.

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A rivalry paused, not resolved

This competition is a virtual metaphor for the prize money table as it stands. Alcaraz miraculously started the year, beating Zverev in a five-hour and 27-minute semifinal in the Australian Open, as well as Novak Djokovic in the final to secure the career Grand Slam. Before the injury, he was 22-3 on the year. Form is not an issue, which was a headline after the Indian Wells and Miami Open exits.

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But Alcaraz’s season has been interrupted with withdrawals from Rotterdam for tiredness, Barcelona for a wrist problem, and Madrid before the ailment was officially diagnosed. Each take has given Sinner another runway. And the 24-year-old has not wasted a single opportunity, as he even defeated Alcaraz in the Monte-Carlo finals in straight sets.

Imago Sinner wins Monte Carlo Open 12/04/2026 – Jannik SInner ITA wins Monte Carlo Open 2026 beating Carlos Alcaraz ESP International Sports Fotos Ltd Monte Carlo Monaco Copyright: xx

“I’m very happy that I’ve continued to believe in myself. I’m showing up every day, at every practice session, trying to put in the right work with the right discipline,” Sinner said after winning Madrid.

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The French Open is the largest clay event. Alcaraz is out, leaving Sinner to become the clear favorite to win his maiden Roland Garros title. A victory would add another €2.5m to his season earnings and put him up a big mountain for the remainder of the season. What Alcaraz can do on grass, starting from Wimbledon, will be the key to how this duel turns out by the end of the year.

For now though, the ledger says Sinner. He made up for his late arrival at the Grand Slam party. He’s already past the winner of the first Slam of the season on the season earnings table. It has just been that kind of year so far for the world No. 1.