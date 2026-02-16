Jannik Sinner Put on the Spot Over Novak Djokovic During Bizarre Elevator Moment in Doha

Jannik Sinner arrives in Doha for his Qatar Open debut as the second seed, fresh off a semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the AO. As he gears up for his R32 campaign, the spotlight already follows him. Even before stepping on court, the Italian faced a cringeworthy yet humorous moment when a fan pressed him about Djokovic.

While inside an elevator in Doha, a fan put him on the spot. The question quickly caught attention online.

The fan asked, “With the absence of Novak Djokovic, do you think you can win?” The question focused on his chances in the tournament. It came just before his opening match.

Sinner was standing with his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, at the time. The Italian laughed at the unexpected situation. “I hope so,” he said with a smile. His reply showed confidence while maintaining respect.

For context, Novak Djokovic has skipped the Qatar Open. The Serbian GOAT opted out due to fatigue after a long run in Melbourne. He had reached the final at the AO.

The tournament confirmed his withdrawal on social media. It posted, “Qatar will miss you. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🤍.” The message pointed to severe fatigue following his recent campaign.

However, this is not the first time Sinner has faced an awkward fan situation. A similar incident occurred at the US Open last year. It happened after his win over Alexander Bublik.

While giving a towel and posing for photos, a fan tried to open his bag. Security staff quickly intervened and stopped the person. Sinner quietly stepped away from the crowd.

The moment was shown on the live broadcast. However, it was not discussed during his post-match press conference. The Italian chose not to make an issue out of it.

Another unusual scene took place at the Six Kings Slam in 2025 itself. After beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, a young fan entered the court. Security did not stop him immediately.

Sinner greeted the fan with a handshake. The supporter then asked for the blue Nike jacket he was wearing. Sinner declined and looked slightly confused.

Security soon arrived and escorted the fan away. The situation ended without further trouble. Once again, Sinner handled the moment calmly.

As for the Qatar Open, it will run from February 16 to 21 at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex. Carlos Alcaraz enters as the top seed after winning the AO and completing a Career Grand Slam.

And after his semifinal loss in Melbourne, Sinner now aims to bounce back and challenge for the ATP 500 title in the Middle East.

Jannik Sinner opens up about Australian Open loss ahead of Qatar Open

Jannik Sinner entered the AO this year with a major goal. He was aiming to join a rare group of players who have won three straight titles in the Open Era. The dream ended after his SF loss to Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic later reached the final. However, Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Serbian to lift the trophy. The result reshaped the early balance at the top.

Now, Sinner enters this part of the season with freedom. He has no ranking points to defend until the Rome Masters. This gives him a strong opportunity to gain ground.

The Qatar Open presents his first chance to close the gap to Alcaraz. However, the Italian faces a tough opening test. He is set to play Tomas Machac in his first match.

Reflecting on Melbourne, Sinner took a balanced view of the loss. He sees the defeat as part of his growth.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, he said, “The defeat against Djokovic has taught me many things. It was a great match, both for me and for him. I had my chances, and sometimes things don’t go as expected, but that’s sports. We are now making small adjustments on the court, and these take time to become natural, but I have received positive feedback. We must not forget that losing sometimes is normal too.”

He also addressed the playing conditions in Doha. Night sessions in Qatar can sometimes be difficult. Still, Sinner does not see the weather as a major concern.

“It’s hot. But nothing out of the ordinary, not like in Australia or other drier places. At night, it can be hot, but it can also cool down. It depends on the day-to-day and the wind; for now, everything is fine.”

As he turns his focus to Doha, the bigger question remains. Can Sinner challenge for the title and reduce the gap? Or will Alcaraz continue to dominate the hard-court season?