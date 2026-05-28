Jannik Sinner Receives Chair Umpire’s Warning Before Leaving Court Mid-Match Over Injury at French Open

Jannik Sinner and the Paris weather did not get along well, and it was visible on the World No.1’s face from the third set on during his second-round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open.

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The incident occurred with Sinner serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set. The Italian was not looking himself, seemingly suffering from the heat as he had squandered away a 5-1 lead in the set, struggling to move on the court. His opponent saw an opportunity and attacked. This got him ahead 0-40 in the tenth game, one point away from tying the set at 5-5. Just then, the Italian seemed to be struggling, holding his back and hip and bending over after long rallies. This is when the chair umpire got down to check on the Italian.

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Sinner was heard asking the umpire about possible time penalties if he chose to forfeit some games, as he needed immediate medical assistance. “If I give time away, how does it work now? I can’t do it. I cannot wait,” Sinner asked the umpire, while being confused whether it was a case of dehydration. However, the umpire warned the Italian, alerting him about possible time and code violations, should he choose to forfeit games. She gave the Italian the option to bring in the physio for an assessment immediately and, if needed, take a medical timeout. Sinner made his choice and left the court after the physio conducted an on-site assessment, taking an official timeout.

There was some apprehension about Sinner playing the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier, given that the day temperatures in Paris often exceed 35 degrees. However, once the match started, the Italian looked in his dominant best, closing the first two sets out easily enough against the left-handed Argentinian, and the match looked destined for its conclusion when the Italian took a 5-1 lead in the third set.

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However, the sun took its toll, and Cerundolo took all the advantage he could get, turning the match around on its head. The Argentinian sensed his opportunity, and while the Italian could not move, especially on his left side, the left-handed player won 18 of the next 20 games, winning the match 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1, ending a 30-match win streak.

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Despite his problems with the heat, Sinner made it clear just a few hours back that he was willing to play in the day session in Paris, having faith in his ability to get the job done.

I Am Happy to Play at Night or in the Day- Jannik Sinner on Playing in the Day in Paris

Jannik Sinner‘s problems with the heat are well-documented, given the Italian’s struggles at the Australian Open over the last two years, including against Holger Rune last year and against Elliot Spizzirri this year. This time around, when there was speculation that he might get the day session, the Italian was asked if he was ready to tackle the heat once again.

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“We are going to see. I am happy to play at night or in the day, whenever they put me,” said Sinner in his post-match press conference after the first round. The Italian referenced his title-winning run at Indian Wells this year under similar hot and humid conditions, saying, “I think I handled the heat very well at Indian Wells; it was very hot this year, and I did not have an issue there.”

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The Italian was bullish about his preparations to tackle the heat, pointing out that even though temperatures in Paris were high this year, the humidity there was not at the levels usually seen at the Australian or the US Open.

However, given the Italian’s huge loss, one would argue it’s still to be seen whether the Italian has the stamina to win in the heat. Given that even a lower-ranked player can have his number in the heat, it will make Sinner feel that he still has a long way to go in developing his resistance to hot and humid conditions.