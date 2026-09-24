Jannik Sinner Reportedly Set to Return at China Open After Asian Swing Doubts

Jannik Sinner fans have good news as the World No.1’s return to court seems imminent. The last time the Italian played a competitive match was in the Wimbledon final on July 12, and since then has been sidelined with a knee injury. However, recent reports have stated that the five-time Major champion will be back during the Asian swing, something that was in doubt until a few days ago.

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As per reports by Sportmediaset, the Italian will be on his way to Beijing shortly as he prepares to start his Asian swing at the China Open, which is slated to begin on September 30. Should these reports prove true and Sinner is in action in China, it would dispel the rumors that suggested the Italian might resume his season from the indoor hard-court season in Europe.

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Since Sinner made the massive announcement of withdrawing from the US Open, there has been a lot of speculation that has gone on regarding the potential date of return for the World No.1. The Italian was reportedly undergoing a treatment process at J.Medical in Turin and was seen starting his practice sessions in Monte-Carlo, shortly after the US Open concluded.

It was widely believed that the World No.1 was set for a return in Beijing, where he was the defending champion, but former players suggested a separate itinerary for the Italian. Former ATP Pro Stefano Pescosolido commented that the Italian might manage his schedule by skipping the Asian tournaments due to the heat and to avoid any further injuries.

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Pescosolido’s hints carried weight, as Sinner had struggled with the heat in Asia last year, when he retired mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters. Overall, the Italian has had issues with cramping and physical shutdowns in hot, humid conditions, as seen at the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Italian Open this year. With Pescosolido’s credentials as a former player and as someone currently working for Eurosport Italia, his comments sparked a lot of online speculation about Sinner’s return.

Many of Sinner’s scheduling decisions could be an understandable reaction to the Italian’s decision to play all five Masters 1000 events at the start of the year. That stretch of matches was physically draining for the Italian and contributed to his body shutting down at Roland Garros. Having sustained the knee injury, Sinner already demonstrated that he was willing to wait things out, even skipping two Masters 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati and letting go of the US Open as well.

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Now that reports have surfaced about Sinner’s possible comeback in Asia itself, fans will have their keen eye on Sinner’s performances, who has a terrific record at the China Open and will need to maintain that in order to keep Alexander Zverev at bay on the rankings.

Jannik Sinner Will Have a Lot of Points to Defend Till the End of the Year

Sinner had a terrific end to last year, sweeping the titles across Beijing, Vienna, Bercy, and at the ATP Finals. However, winning so many titles at this time last year also means that the World No.1 has almost 3500 points to defend during this stretch of the 2026 season. With World No.2 Alexander Zverev less than 2000 points away from the rankings, Sinner will need to be at his top game to defend his ranking.

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However, there are a few things in Sinner’s favor as well. The Italian has a tremendous record on Asian hardcourts and European indoor hardcourts. The Italian has reached the final at the China Open for the last three years, winning the title in 2023 and 2025, while also winning the 2024 Shanghai Masters. On the indoor courts, the Italian is a two-time champion in Vienna, the defending champion at the Paris Masters, and the two-time defending champion at the ATP Finals, with a runner-up finish in 2023 as well.

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Zverev will also have some points to defend as he reached the final in Vienna and the semifinal in Bercy. Moreover, the individual head-to-head between the two players will be a key point of interest. Sinner has won ten straight matches against Zverev, including five times this year. Even though he has won two Majors this year, Zverev has not been able to find a way past the Italian, and the German player will be keen to show his dominance by pipping Sinner for the World No.1 ranking.