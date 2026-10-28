Jannik Sinner Reveals One Moment He Would Erase From His Life — And It Isn’t a Tennis Defeat

Jannik Sinner was only 13 and a half when he faced a decision that would change his life. Leaving home for Milan meant taking a major step towards a professional tennis career, but it also meant saying goodbye to the family he was leaving behind. Years later, the Italian has revealed that the emotional weight of that separation is one memory he would rather erase. It had nothing to do with losing a match or falling short on the biggest stage.

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During an interview with la Repubblica, Sinner was asked whether he could erase one day from his life and never experience it again. His answer was not a Grand Slam defeat. Instead, he returned to the day he left home as a teenager and said goodbye to his father.

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“I would like to erase what I felt on the day I left home. The anguish of when, at 13 and a half, in Milan, I said goodbye to my father because our paths were separating and a thread was breaking,” Sinner recalled.

The separation was difficult for both of them. Sinner remembered crying as he prepared to leave, but his father struggled with the moment, too. “We were parting, I was crying because of the separation, but so was he. I could do without that day; it was an emotion that was too strong,” he said.

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The memory offers a personal glimpse into the sacrifices behind Sinner’s rise in tennis. His journey away from home began long before the major titles, packed stadiums and attention that now follow him around the world. At that age, he had to accept that pursuing his ambitions would mean spending time apart from the people closest to him.

Sinner also made it clear that he was not referring to a sporting disappointment. He specifically ruled out the 2025 French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz and his Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic in early 2026. Those defeats might stand out in the career of a player who competes at the highest level, but neither was the day he chose.

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Instead, his answer centered on a family moment that stayed with him long after he left home. His words were not about regretting his decision to pursue tennis. They reflected the emotional cost of choosing one door that opened but meant walking away from another part of his life.

Asked whether the experience had caused him to lose his balance, Sinner offered a thoughtful answer. He believes the pain may actually have helped him find his footing.

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“Maybe it helped me find it, even though I suffered. It made me understand that making a choice means gaining new things and losing others,” he explained.

Sinner acknowledged that major decisions can bring pain, but he also stressed the importance of making those sacrifices count. “There may be pain, but also the awareness that that costly decision shouldn’t be wasted. You have to do everything you can to serve it as best you can, without regrets. With commitment, perseverance, and hard work.”

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His interview also revealed the happier memories he would like to revisit. Asked whether there was a moment he wished he could relive, Sinner chose something far removed from the pressure of professional tennis.

“The purity of a winter Sunday with my friends skiing in the Dolomites. The feeling of a beautiful day doing something you enjoy. A group of kids wanting to have fun,” he said.

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He would also choose time with his family and go-karting near Cuneo with Italian racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi and cyclist Giulio Ciccone. Sinner has never hidden his love of speed, and he made that clear when explaining why those moments appealed to him. “I like speed, it’s no secret. I need the adrenaline rush, to keep boredom at bay.”

Sinner’s Unexpected Return at the Six Kings Slam After Ending His Season

Away from this emotional memory, Sinner has also made a surprising change to his plans for the end of 2026. The Italian announced on October 6 that he would not play again this season due to a right knee injury. He has not competed since defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final in July.

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That decision appeared to rule him out of the rest of the year, including the ATP Finals in Turin. However, the postponement of the Six Kings Slam from October to December opened a new opportunity. Sinner is now set to compete in Riyadh from December 27 to 30 after organizers confirmed his return.

Sinner had previously explained why he needed to step away from competition. “Me, together with the doctors have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” he said in a social media video. He also stressed the importance of protecting his future, saying, “At the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back 100%.”

The rescheduled exhibition will feature Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur alongside Sinner. The Italian won the first two editions, defeating Alcaraz in both finals, and will now have an opportunity to test his fitness against elite opposition before the Australian Open in January. The Six Kings Slam is an exhibition rather than an official ATP Tour tournament, so its results will not affect the rankings.

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His participation does not automatically mean his knee has fully recovered. The priority will be to return in good condition and avoid setbacks ahead of the new season. After months away from competition, the event could provide a useful measure of where he stands against the best players in the sport.