Jannik Sinner Reveals Why Early French Open Exit Gave Him a Major Wimbledon Boost

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” seems to be Jannik Sinner‘s motto a week ahead of Wimbledon. The Italian’s uncharacteristic loss at the French Open had the whole world talking about his ability to handle the rigors of the sport. Sinner, however, seemed unperturbed in a recent interview, where he took a more optimistic view of his Roland Garros loss as he gears up for the rest of the season, including Wimbledon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I took a week off and spent time with my friends and family, which was really important to me,” said Sinner in an interview with Vogue. “And then we went straight back to training because we have a series of important tournaments coming up: Wimbledon, of course, but we also worked a lot in preparation for the American tour that follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t usually have much time to train for that tour. I always try to look on the bright side, and the positive aspect of my early exit at Roland Garros – although I would obviously have liked to go further – is that we have a bit more time.”

Coming into the French Open this year, Sinner was one of the undisputed favorites to win, having won all five Masters 1000 titles in the year, including the trifecta of clay-court Masters at Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. However, the Italian had a physical breakdown against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round in Paris, despite winning the first two sets and holding a 5-1 lead in the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Sinner suggests that the early loss gave him some breathing space on the hectic schedule. The switch from clay to grass and then back to hard courts is one of the toughest challenges players face every season, which is why completing the “Channel Slam” is so rare in tennis. With Sinner not playing any warm-up event on grass this season, the early French Open loss means the Italian will have more than a month of resting time before he begins his title defense at Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner is under no threat of losing his No. 1 ranking even after his early exit in Paris. With Alcaraz not there, the Italian is still almost 4000 points clear of the Spaniard, a testament to Sinner’s dominance through this season. However, the French Open loss has raised questions about Sinner’s physical abilities rather than his on-court tennis.

Jannik Sinner Gives a Health Update Ahead of Wimbledon

Fans had a stream of opinions regarding Jannik Sinner’s health following the Paris loss. It was not without reason, as the Italian had previously shown signs of buckling under extreme weather conditions, as seen at the Australian Open over the last two years. He has even struggled with humid night conditions, as seen in his match against Daniil Medvedev at Rome this year. At Roland Garros, eyes were already raised when Sinner was given the day-session match amid a heatwave, and what followed only added fuel to the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts like Agassi openly criticized the Italian’s pre-match preparations, questioning Sinner’s water intake. Even though the Italian clarified in his press conference that he was not at his physical best on the morning of the match, there was a consensus amongst experts that it was just a misdirect from openly admitting that he had a problem in higher temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner himself was not letting matters lie, as he sought medical advice and got a myriad of tests done at a hospital as soon as he left Paris. Now, with Wimbledon ahead, the Italian did give himself a clean bill of health.

“I feel good. We did a lot of work these past few weeks, so physically I’m in a very good place,” said Sinner in the Vogue interview. “I’ve played a lot over the last few months, so a good training block was very much needed for my body to get stronger again, and I’ve recovered well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he has a 37-3 win-loss record this year, his Grand Slam results are something that will bother Sinner, especially since the Italian reached six out of eight Majors finals across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He will be the defending champion at Wimbledon. He will be keen to make an impression right out of the gates.