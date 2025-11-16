Jannik Sinner Reveals Why Parents Won’t Be Attending ATP Finals

It has pretty much become the norm for both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to face each other in any major Grand Slam final. The two will be butting heads once again in the ATP Finals. While there are a lot of fans cheering both players, for the 24-year-old Italian, two of the most important people in his life might not be present at Turin.

Following his semifinal win against Alex De Minaur, Sinner was asked whether his family would be present at the ATP Finals. The Italian star revealed that his brother would cheer from the stands, while his parents would remain home, tied down by everyday duties. “My brother Mark is here, while I don’t think Mom and Dad will come. They have some things to do at home… apparently that’s more important,” Sinner said to journalist Giovanni Pelazzo. It is to be noted that Sinner lifted the trophy last year in front of his mother Siglinde, father Hanspeter, and brother, Marc.

If he lifts the trophy again, it will mark his sixth title of the year. Should Alcaraz prevail, it will become the Spaniard’s ninth, and his first ever at the ATP Finals. The stakes are indeed heavy for both players, the prize money is also a whomping $5.07 million.

And as Sinner prepares to face his fiercest counterpart once more, he remembers the rare power of seeing his parents, especially his mother, anchored in the stands during major moments this season.

Sinner reflects on mother Siglinde’s impact during Wimbledon final

In July, Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz on the grass court to lift his first Wimbledon Trophy. After earning the Championship point, Sinner ran to the stands to embrace his mother in joy. After the match, he revealed that she had flown to London solely to witness the final, and that her presence fueled him deeply as he fought on Centre Court.

“My mom arrived in London the same morning just to see the final, this already meant a lot to me. She was excited to see her son play on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, I was delighted to see them in the box. Of course there was a lot of tension, my mother suffers a little, but it’s normal, she is a mother and parents care a lot about their children,” Sinner added.

He also mentioned that his brother Mark stood beside him during that title run, an amusing contrast to the Italian Open, where Mark chose Formula 1 over the tennis final. Those family dynamics, tender and humorous, colored Sinner’s whirlwind summer with a human touch.

In a long conversation with ‘Sky Sport’ before the ATP Finals, he laughed as he recalled her track record in his toughest defeats. “She was present in Rome and I lost in the final, then she was present in Paris and I lost in the final again. When she told me she was coming to Wimbledon, I wanted to tell her it was her last chance!”

Throughout his rise, his parents have protected his dreams with rare gentleness, never pushing, never burdening him, only offering calm, unwavering support.

Can Sinner continue his dominant run in 2025 by yet again defeating Alcaraz?