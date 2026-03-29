Jannik Sinner’s Ace Storm: Inside His Serve Surge in Miami

Anyone watching that Friday night at the Miami Open could sense Jannik Sinner was on a mission against Alexander Zverev. Under relentless pressure, he answered fire with fire, unleashing 15 aces and a serve of surgical precision to stay alive. That weapon has now become his defining force in Miami, turning raw power into headline-grabbing dominance.

According to an ATP Beyond The Numbers analysis, Jannik Sinner has transformed his serve into a precise weapon. His improvements in 2026 stand out when compared to both his career averages and his 2025 season.

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In 2025, Sinner led the ATP Tour in key service categories. He topped first-serve points won at 79.5%, second-serve points won at 59.1%, and service games won at 92%. That season marked his previous peak.

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However, in 2026, he has taken another step forward. Through the Miami semi-finals, he has improved in two of those three areas. His service games won percentage has climbed to 94%.

Imago Itau Miami Open Media Day Jannik Sinner ITA during media day at the Itau Miami Open in Miami , USA, on March 18, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

A major factor behind this rise is his first-serve consistency. Sinner is landing more first serves than ever before. This has fundamentally changed his service dynamics.

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In 2025, he recorded a first-serve percentage of 61.9%. That was already his best for a full season. It showed steady progress at the time. In 2026, that number has jumped to 67.5%. This represents an increase of more than 9%. The improvement is both significant and impactful.

His dominance is also visible in his ace count. At the Miami Open alone, he has struck around 60 aces across five matches. The numbers underline his growing authority on serve.

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He hit 9 aces against Damir Dzumhur, 7 against Corentin Moutet, 15 against Alex Michelsen, 14 against Frances Tiafoe, and 15 against Alexander Zverev. These performances highlight his consistency.

Despite increasing his first-serve volume, Sinner has not sacrificed effectiveness. His overall efficiency remains high. This balance has been key to his success.

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The 24-year-old was never known for hitting many aces earlier in his career. In 2025, he averaged 6.3 aces per match and 6.5 across his career. Those numbers were modest.

In 2026, he had nearly doubled that output. He is now averaging 11.1 aces per match. This surge reflects the impact of his improved serve. His first-serve effectiveness has also improved. The World No. 2 is winning 81% of points behind his first serve. This is a career-best figure.

While his second-serve points won have dipped slightly from 59.1% to 57.8%, it has not affected his overall dominance. Gains in other areas have more than compensated. His service game remains strong.

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At the Miami Open, he has been particularly dominant. He has lost serve only once in the tournament. That break came against Michelsen in the fourth round. His standout performance came in the semi-final against Zverev. He landed 74% of his first serves, won 78.9% of those points, and did not lose serve in that match.

Now, with his serve reaching elite levels, Sinner faces his next challenge. He is set to take on Jiri Lehecka in the final. The stage is set for another test of his transformed game.

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Jannik Sinner explains the challenge of completing the Sunshine Double

Jannik Sinner stands just one win away from achieving one of tennis’ rarest feats: the Sunshine Double. It is a milestone that has defined greatness across generations.

Only seven men have completed this achievement. The list includes Jim Courier, Michael Chang, Pete Sampras, Marcelo Rios, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. Their legacy adds weight to Sinner’s pursuit.

Sinner already secured his maiden Indian Wells title earlier this month. Now, he prepares to face Jiri Lehecka in the final. The Italian currently leads their H2H 4-0.

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He has not dropped a set in any of those matches. Their most recent clash came at the French Open in 2025. Sinner dominated that encounter 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.

There is little doubt about the favorite heading into their fifth meeting. Sinner has won all 22 sets he has played across Indian Wells and Miami. He now stands one victory away from completing the first men’s Sunshine Double in nine years.

Despite the milestone within reach, Sinner remains grounded. “Grand Slams are always different. I feel like Grand Slams are best of five, and also in an emotional part, you feel it a bit more,” he said in an interview with Tennis Channel when asked if completing the Sunshine Double is harder than winning Slams.

He further added perspective on the challenge of winning titles other than slams. “But everything is very tough in our sport. Winning at every level. Even 250’s or 500’s are tough, tough tournaments to win, so every victory is great.”

His caution is justified, especially considering Lehecka’s recent form. The Czech produced one of the best performances of his career in the semi-final. He defeated Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 with remarkable control.

Lehecka landed over 70% of his first serves and did not face a single break point. His aggressive return pushed Fils out of position from the start.

Now, with the final just hours away, the question remains: can Lehecka replicate that level, or will Sinner complete his march to the Miami Open title?