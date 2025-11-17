Jannik Sinner’s Coach Admits There’s Still “Areas Where He Can to Improve” as They Learn From the Big 3

“Honestly, I don’t want to compare [years]. It’s an amazing season… I feel I am a better player than last year,” Jannik Sinner said after beating Carlos Alcaraz. He rolled into Sunday’s final in Turin and took down the current No. 1 and his biggest rival 7-6(4), 7-5, adding another title to his résumé, showing he’s raised his level yet again. But even after a win like that, it’s clear that Team Sinner is looking ahead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Darren Cahill, who’s guided Sinner alongside Simone Vagnozzi, shared his take on the performance and the progress behind it all. “Jannik and Simone have done an incredible job over the last four or five weeks to reorganize the serve and find that rhythm and fluidity that has allowed them to increase their first serve percentage.,” the 60-year-old said, crediting the work put in behind the scenes.

Further pointing out one key area of growth, he added, “And it’s not just about the first serve percentage. If we had just wanted to increase the percentage, we would have slowed down his serve. Instead, he has increased his speed and is hitting closer to the lines, thus earning more free points. They have done an excellent job. The response depends a little on how well the opponent serves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His speed and accuracy make for a deadly serve, like it did in the final when it landed. Sure, his first serve percentage was at 55%, over 10 percentage points lower than Alcaraz, with 5 double faults, but Sinner’s willingness to paint the corners and take a risk did pay off with his 8 aces to Alcaraz’s 5.

But Cahill also made it clear that there’s more room for the 24-year-old to grow, hinting that even with a massive win like this, the team is already focused on what else they can fine-tune next.

“I think what makes both Carlos and Jannik difficult to play against is that they don’t let you breathe. You can struggle for five minutes in a service game because they put so many returns back in play, then they come back to serve and go ‘bang bang bang bang,’ a bit like Federer used to do in his day, serving in 40 seconds and putting you under pressure right away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures during the Round Robin singles match between Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev on Day four of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals. Turin Inalpi Arena Italy Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

“We try to learn from the best: Rafa, Novak, and Roger, and apply what we can to put as much pressure as possible on our opponents,” continued Cahill.

The idea is simple. Studying the Big 3 gives Sinner a blueprint for longevity, adaptability, and mental strength. Roger Federer’s unpredictability, Novak Djokovic’s rock solid return game, and Rafael Nadal’s discipline in high-stress moments have shaped decades of dominance, and those same habits can elevate Jannik Sinner’s ceiling for years to come.

And Sinner’s numbers are already elite. Even after missing three months following his Australian Open triumph, he still collected six titles and finished with a 57-6 record. With 24 career titles (matching Alcaraz) the 24-year-old has already built a résumé that most players spend an entire career chasing. So, adding Big 3-style habits to his foundation only enhances what he’s already accomplished.

However, the recent ATP match in Turin with the World No. 1 was razor-tight, every rally soaked in tension as both men pushed each other to the edge. And after Sinner pocketed the $5.1 million prize once more, the Spaniard has already issued a subtle warning to his rival.

Carlos Alcaraz is already thinking about what’s to come

Carlos Alcaraz kept things classy in his post-match remarks, choosing honesty and respect instead of frustration. He looked at Jannik Sinner and acknowledged the season he had, and that he hoped they’d be ready to face off again next season. His tone made it clear that the admiration was real, but the message was also a warning: he’ll be back and he’ll be coming for more:

“You’ve had a great year and I hope you will get some rest and be ready for next year – because I will be ready.”

Interestingly, Jannik Sinner too, responded with the same mix of sportsmanship and subtle competitiveness. He told Alcaraz, “You’re a player I look up to,” adding that facing him is a source of motivation. He wished Alcaraz luck for his final tournament of the year and hinted that he’s looking forward to “great battles ahead.”

Imago Torino 16/11/2025 – ATP, Tennis Herren Finals / Image nella foto: Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA

Now Alcaraz turns his attention to national duty, as he’s set to lead Spain at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals in Bologna despite the thigh injury he sustained in the final. Spain faces the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on November 20, just days after the ATP Finals, and Alcaraz is expected to be the centerpiece of their pursuit of a seventh Davis Cup title.

Once his Davis Cup commitments are done, Alcaraz’s December calendar stays packed. He’ll headline the Miami Invitational on December 8 at LoanDepot Park before heading to New Jersey for a new exhibition featuring Frances Tiafoe, Emma Raducanu, and Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has opted out of the 2025 Davis Cup Finals for Italy, choosing to rest and reset for the new season after his deep run in Turin.

That said, was Jannik Sinner right to skip the 2025 Davis Cup to recharge, or should top players always show up for national duty?

ADVERTISEMENT