Jannik Sinner’s Coach Darren Cahill Reveals Future Plans With the World No. 1

It was a surreal scene at Centre Court yesterday as Jannik Sinner sealed the SW19 title with a memorable victory. He rushed to his players’ box to celebrate with those closest to him, including coach Darren Cahill. But as the celebrations settled, attention quickly shifted to his future with the Aussie coach after they extended it for a year in 2025.

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“No bet this year (smiling),” Darren Cahill said at the post-match press conference. “I’m here until the end of 2026, and then we’ll see. I did say I was finished at the end of 2025. I turned around and changed my mind. We’ll get through to the end of the year. We’ll sit down as a team and talk about what is best for Jannik,” he explained later.

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The 60-year-old has played a huge role in the Italian’s rise to the top of men’s tennis. Despite their success together over the years, Cahill’s future has remained a major talking point.

In January 2025, shortly after the 24-year-old captured his second AO title, beating Alexander Zverev, reports claimed it would be Cahill’s final season with the team.

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Imago Wimbledon Championships 2025 AELTC, Day Thirteen, London, UK – 13/07/2025 Jannik Sinner ITA celebrates with the Wimbledon Mens Trophy following the win over Carlos Alcaraz ESP in the 2025 Championship Final London Wimbledon London GBR, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxGreenwoodx

At the same time, there were reports that the now five-time Grand Slam winner would do everything possible to convince Cahill to stay. The current world No. 1 was said to be looking for any flexibility that could keep the Australian in his camp.

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Before the SW19 last year, the top seed even revealed a light-hearted proposal he made to his coach. It reflected just how much he wanted the partnership to continue. But Cahill wanted the retirement to be able to spend more time with his family and spend less time travelling.

“I told him that if I won [the Wimbledon title], I could choose whether he could stay or not at the end of the year,” Sinner added.

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Although questions still surrounded Cahill’s future at the end of the season, the former tennis pro later addressed the situation again. “I am a man of my word, and we made a pact at Wimbledon. My future is in Jannik’s hands. If he wants, I will stay,” Darren Cahill said ahead of the ATP Finals last year.

While the future of their successful partnership could still come to an end after the end of this year, the uncertainty remains. At the same time, the Italian has continued to express his gratitude toward Cahill and the rest of his team for helping him reach the top of tennis.

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Jannik Sinner congratulates his coaching team after historic win at SW19

Cahill’s decision to remain with the Italian has come during one of the finest periods of Sinner’s career. Since continuing the partnership, the current top seed has kept adding major titles and strengthening his place as the benchmark in men’s tennis.

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Last night’s victory at Centre Court brought another huge milestone. It marked Sinner’s fifth Grand Slam singles title and added another memorable chapter to their successful partnership.

And right after lifting the trophy, Sinner made sure to acknowledge the people who helped him reach that moment.

“We both started off very well. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, so I have to thank the whole team and the whole support I get from the whole box,” Sinner added during the trophy presentation at Centre Court.

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His words reflected the strong bond he shares with those around him, especially his current coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. That support has been a major part of his remarkable success.

As the tour now shifts toward the North American hard courts, attention will also turn to what comes next for Sinner and Cahill. Their partnership remains one of the biggest storylines heading into the end of the season.