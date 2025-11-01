Jannik Sinner’s Concern for Alexander Zverev Despite Dominant Paris Masters’ Win Speaks Volumes: “Not How You Want to Arrive”

Jannik Sinner has carved his name into the history books, becoming the first Italian man ever to reach the final of the Paris Masters after a commanding semifinal victory over the defending champion, Alexander Zverev. The match, held at the La Defense Arena, was a stunning display of dominance from the Italian, who sealed a 6-0, 6-1 win in a mere 61 minutes to advance to the championship match. This landmark achievement places Sinner on the brink of reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking.

The highly anticipated semifinal, a rematch of the previous week’s Vienna Open final, was unexpectedly one-sided. Zverev, who had saved two match points in a grueling, two-and-a-half-hour quarterfinal battle against Daniil Medvedev just a day earlier, appeared physically compromised from the start. His forehand was misfiring, and he struggled to find any rhythm against Sinner’s relentless pressure.

Jannik Sinner needed only 15 minutes to race to a 3-0 lead, and he sealed the first set 6-0—the first time Zverev had lost a set to love since the 2023 French Open. In a poignant post-match gesture that transcended the competition, Sinner wrote “Get Well Soon” on the camera lens for his opponent. His empathy was further evident in his on-court comments. “When you drop the physicality like he did, you can’t find full power on the serve,” Sinner observed, as reported by The Tennis Letter on X.

“Obviously I’m happy to be in the final. But it’s not how you want to arrive. Playing against Sascha is always a special occasion. Today he was not 100%. We saw that. He was struggling physically.” Sinner went on to acknowledge Zverev’s demanding schedule, highlighting the immense effort required to compete at the highest level week after week.

“He had a very tight schedule in the past months. Yesterday he won an incredible match from 2 match points down. It’s also difficult mentally and physically. He made the final in Vienna. Semis here again. It’s an incredible run for him. We all hope he gets better and fit for Turin. From my side I’m very happy to be in the final,” the Italian said.

This demonstration of sportsmanship underscores a respect that exists between the two rivals, whose head-to-head record now stands at 5-4, with the Italian leading this race. The victory not only marks a historic moment for Italian tennis but also extends Sinner’s remarkable winning streak on indoor hard courts to 25 matches. He now sets his sights on the final against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, do you know that Zverev publicly acknowledged Sinner as the best in the world after the Vienna Open?

This statement about Jannik Sinner turned a lot of heads

“Good evening, good afternoon. Not quite sure what time it is 😂 I’d like to congratulate Jannik, whose level has been off the charts these last two years. Currently, for me, you’re the best player in the world,” Alexander Zverev mentioned after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Vienna Open final. So, the Italian’s 2025 has been amazing! He has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, plus he’s made it to all four Grand Slam finals.

Even though Alcaraz is still at the top, it was obvious who was in charge during the night in Vienna. The German went on to say, “What an amazing year. Four Grand Slam finals and two Grand Slam titles. This week, of course, simply the best player here in Vienna. To your team, very well done. The improvement you guys made is amazing to see. Well done and good luck.”

Those words really captured what everyone was feeling—admiration all around. Jannik Sinner totally earned every bit of it. And the Italian’s message to his German competitor at the Paris Masters demonstrates nothing but excellent sportsmanship between the two.