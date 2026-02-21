Jannik Sinner’s Dip in Form Sparks Worry After Qatar Open Loss

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the Mens 4th round match against compatriot Luciano Darderi on day 9 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 26, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260126154976058054

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the Mens 4th round match against compatriot Luciano Darderi on day 9 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 26, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260126154976058054

Just weeks after falling to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinal, Jannik Sinner was stunned again – this time by Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. Mensik edged Sinner 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 in Doha, marking the first time in nearly a year and a half that the Italian has failed to reach consecutive finals. Considering Sinner has gone 138-14 since the start of 2024 – a staggering 90.8% win rate, the back-to-back exits have naturally raised eyebrows across the tennis world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The defeats have triggered concern among analysts and fans alike. Many initially dismissed the loss to Djokovic as a tough battle against a legend. But the Doha setback changed the tone. French journalist Frederic Verdier openly questioned whether the 24-year-old is currently playing at a World No. 2 standard: “Sinner plays to win, and here he lost fair and square against Mensik, and that remains both unusual and worrying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “I’m not downplaying it by saying, ‘It’s not a big deal, he’s young, he has time.’ That’s just a side effect. I think it’s really not insignificant at all, and it’s worrying enough to lose to Djokovic in a Grand Slam semifinal, especially since the guy, even if he is a legend, is 38 years old.”

Verdier also pointed to a worrying trend. In 2025, Sinner almost always reached the final despite an early-season suspension setback. Yet in 2026, he has already missed the final in both his opening tournaments and now trails Carlos Alcaraz by nearly 3000 ranking points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He came to Doha to regain confidence… instead, he loses in the quarterfinals. This is not at all the Jannik Sinner I saw in 2025.” The concern becomes sharper when compared to last season. Sinner reached 10 finals in 2025, winning both the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles and establishing himself as one of the sport’s most reliable performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But against World No. 16 Mensik – their first-ever meeting, cracks appeared. The Italian looked tense in key moments and struggled to maintain his trademark baseline control, something rarely seen during his peak run. Even so, analysts caution against overreaction. His past dominance suggests the slump may be temporary rather than structural.

The Italian now faces a rare scenario: expectation mixed with doubt. For a player who has made 15 finals in his last 19 tournaments and won 10 titles, two early exits feel magnified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Jannik Sinner has repeatedly shown resilience throughout his career, bouncing back from setbacks stronger. The coming weeks could determine whether this is merely a short dip or the start of a more competitive race at the top of men’s tennis. What did Sinner say after the loss, though?

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the recent setback, Jannik Sinner reveals his bigger goal in the 2026 season

Hard courts have usually been a safe territory for Jannik Sinner, which is why Doha felt different. The world No. 2 arrived at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open hoping to rebuild momentum after his Australian Open loss to Novak Djokovic. Instead, he ran into a fearless performance from Jakub Mensik.

Mensik struck 11 aces and dominated the deciding set, winning 14 of 16 first-serve points while repeatedly escaping danger under pressure. It was his fourth victory over a Top-5 opponent, and notably the first time since 2023 that a player outside the Top 10 beat Sinner on a hard court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jannik Sinner struggling with physical conditioning during Australian Open quarterfinal match leads to top commentator’s concern.

“Before the match, I knew about Jannik’s quality – a great guy, a great champion. But I came to win,” Mensik said after the match.

For Sinner, the defeat did not trigger panic. Instead, it confirmed something he already expected: progress comes with experimentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian revealed he is currently trying adjustments to his game, and Doha simply showed they are still a work in progress: “Every player faces ups and downs. I’ve had two incredible years and now a little downturn, but it doesn’t worry me. I know I can play better tennis. Jakub served really well. These things happen in our jobs.”

Rather than frustration, his tone reflected perspective, the mindset of a player looking beyond a single tournament.

While fans debated his form, Sinner quietly shifted the conversation toward a much bigger ambition, Roland Garros: “One of my biggest goals will be Roland Garros, but that goal is still far away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve only lost a couple of matches. I have to remember the last three years, where I won a lot and lost very little,” he said. “I’m trying to add new things. Today they didn’t work as I wanted, but not every day is the same.”

Jannik Sinner’s focus is no longer on week-to-week results but on peaking for the surfaces that still challenge him most. And if his words are anything to go by, 2026 for Sinner will ultimately be judged not on early-season losses, but on what happens in the rest of the tournaments, especially the Grand Slams. How many titles do you think he can win this season?