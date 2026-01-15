Jannik Sinner’s $1M Nightmare at Australian Open Spotted With Roger Federer in a Wholesome Moment

In the span of just 24 hours, local amateur Jordan Smith went from pulling off the biggest win of his life to cashing a $1 million check and meeting one of the greatest tennis stars ever. Fresh off winning the inaugural 1 Point Slam title, Smith found himself face-to-face with Roger Federer at Melbourne Park. Federer was back in Melbourne for the first time in six years and made a point to meet Smith and congratulate him on his incredible run.

The two shared a moment courtside while Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe were battling in a pre-Australian Open exhibition.

Just one day after taking down professional players in a format where there’s no room for mistakes, Jordan was suddenly shaking hands with six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer. He had entered a special draw that mixed amateurs with ATP and WTA pros, and he wasted no time making headlines.

After beating Laura Pigossi in the second round, he earned a dream matchup with world No. 2 Jannik Sinner. And that’s where Smith became the nightmare.

Sinner double-faulted at a crucial moment, sending the local amateur into the quarterfinals. Jordan kept the run going, firing a service winner to get past Amanda Anisimova and book a spot in the semifinals. With every win, the buzz grew, and so did the pressure.

Still, Jordan stayed locked in.

He battled through a rally against Pedro Martinez to reach the final. Now, just one point against Joanna Garland stood between him and a life-changing $1 million prize.

Garland served, and after the opening shot, she missed a backhand. In that instant, Jordan had the title and a payday he could only have dreamed of before the tournament. Now, as the Australian Open builds toward another big fortnight, his wild run is a reminder of tennis at its most magical, where one point can truly change a life overnight.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts as amateur Jordan Smith shocks Jannik Sinner

Jordan Smith left everyone wide-eyed after the amateur pulled off an unbelievable run at the Australian Open.

Smith kicked things off by beating Australian rules footballer Bailey Smith. He then took out Laura Pigossi and stunned Jannik Sinner, before continuing his dream run against Amanda Anisimova and Pedro Martinez. In the final, Smith faced Joanna Garland, and one point was all that separated them from the title. Smith won it, sealing a victory few could have imagined.

Afterward, Carlos Alcaraz showed his respect in the simplest way possible, posting just “Jordan Smith” on X.

Jordan Smith could hardly believe what had happened.

“Definitely try and buy a house, the Sydney prices are expensive! Maybe half a house? Who knows, an apartment? We’ll see how it goes,” he shared with a smile.

“I’m kind of speechless. I’ll definitely buy a house with my girlfriend. Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point. I was nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. Was a great experience,” he added.

The amateur field was made up of winners from state championships, players who came through qualifying, and celebrity wildcards. Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley called it the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience, saying the One Point Slam was fast, raw, and open to everyone.

