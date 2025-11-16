Jannik Sinner’s First Words After Defeating Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals Melts Hearts

In a fitting finale to the 2025 ATP season, Jannik Sinner sent the home crowd in Turin into a frenzy by defeating his great rival, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(4), 7-5 to successfully defend his Nitto ATP Finals title for the second time. The victory, sealed in a breathless two hours and four minutes, marked Sinner’s tenth consecutive win at the Inalpi Arena and saw him cap off the year by capturing the prestigious trophy without dropping a single set for the second year running.

While the match itself was a display of the skill we’ve come to expect from both of the sport’s top talents, it was Sinner’s heartfelt words immediately after the win that truly captured the essence of his triumph. Sinner dedicated his victory to the team that stands behind him, particularly heartfelt as it could potentially be coach Darren Cahill’s last tournament with Sinner should he stick to his retirement plans.

“It represents not only tennis. We are individual athletes, but without a team this is not possible. Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense couple of last months, there is no better ending for me in the season. It was a very tough, close matchup. Set point in the first set. I’m extremely happy how I handled the situation. It means the world to me,” said the Italian.

Furthermore, Jannik Sinner also acknowledged his rival, stating, “It was tough… against Carlos you have to play your best. I was serving very well at times. He is one of the best returners, if not the best returner, in the game. Novak is in there obviously. I’m very happy. It was a very, very tough match. But it means a lot to me ending the season like this. It’s amazing.”

But ultimately, perhaps due to the niggle in his thigh sustained in the first set, Alcaraz was unable to utilize his return game effectively, as the Italian had him beat on first serve return points won (16% vs. 27%). With the win, Sinner has also extended his hard court run to an astounding 31 wins; he’s not too far off Ivan Lendl in second on the all-time list with 32 wins and Roger Federer with 33 now.

This victory, which narrowed Alcaraz’s lead in their head-to-head rivalry to 10-6, was Sinner’s second over the Spaniard in 2025, the other being the Wimbledon final. Ultimately, for Sinner, the emotional win was about more than just the trophy or the prize money; it was a testament to his team’s work and a perfect culmination of a year of immense effort. However, how much did Sinner win in total?

Jannik Sinner’s earnings just went up

So, Jannik Sinner took the win right in his own backyard. And besides all the glory, his wallet must be looking pretty nice right about now. Sinner is set to take home $5,071,000 at the 2025 ATP Finals after his win. So, this big payout breaks down like this: there’s the $331,000 participation fee, then three round-robin wins that total $1,189,500 ($396,500 each).

After that, there’s a semi-final win that brings in $1,183,500, and finally, the final victory adds another $2,367,000 to the mix. In the end, Sinner really showed what resilience and teamwork are all about with that victory.

With Sinner’s season all wrapped up, it’s all about the Australian Open for the Italian. Alcaraz will be looking to complete his Career Grand Slam while Sinner aims to defend his title from this year. But one thing’s for sure, and it’s that this is a rivalry that’s certain to shape the sport for years to come.