Jannik Sinner’s $1,600-a-Minute Earnings Turns Heads Days Before Wimbledon

For the biggest stars of professional tennis, every passing minute carries extraordinary value. With that, the age-old saying, “time is money”, couldn’t fit the Italian top seed Jannik Sinner any better, as his recent on-court success keeps turning every moment into fortune. And when you see how much the 24-year-old now earns per minute in 2026, the staggering figure might truly leave you speechless.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the latest analysis by Italian media Gazzetta Dello Sport, Sinner generates an average of $1611/minute (€1403) when he plays this season. It also perfectly reflects the outstanding season the 4-time Grand Slam winner has produced so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

His only 3 defeats have come at the AO, Doha, and the French Open, and apart from those setbacks, he has looked nearly unstoppable. The Italian has already captured five back-to-back ATP Masters titles this season. Those victories have made his every appearance on tour incredibly rewarding.

Still, the biggest share of Sinner’s career earnings comes away from the tennis court. The Italian’s commercial value continues to rise at an incredible pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jannik SINNER ITA Aktion Tennis Terra Wortmann Open 2025 am 18.06.2025 in der OWL Arena Halle/Westfalen, Deutschland. *** Jannik SINNER ITA Action Tennis Terra Wortmann Open 2025 on 18 06 2025 in the OWL Arena Halle Westfalen, Germany

Through sponsorship deals with Nike, Rolex, Gucci, Lavazza, Head, and Alfa Romeo, the current world No. 1 earns more than $25 million/year through endorsement partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar study of his yearly earnings was also published at the end of the 2025 season. However, at that time, Sinner also finished at the very top. At the end of last year, he earned around $1,48,587/hour spent on court. The former top seed Carlos Alcaraz followed with just over $1,14,266/hour, while the rest of the field trailed much further behind.

That season was also remarkable for the Italian, which included two Grand Slam titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Perfect Tennis, Sinner currently ranks 6th on the all-time career prize money list with $64,837,801. Carlos Alcaraz currently sits above him in the standings with $64,997,598.

At the very top of the ATP career prize money rankings remains the 24-time Slam winner Novak Djokovic with $193,469,626. And while Sinner continues to lead the current ATP Tour in earnings before he defends his title at SW19, the rest of the field is chasing his remarkable pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev trail the world No. 1 in per-minute earnings

Behind Jannik Sinner in the per-minute earnings is Carlos Alcaraz, who now averages around $1507/minute despite playing far fewer tournaments than his Italian counterpart this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former world No. 1 has been sidelined since mid-April, and he is already out of the grass-court Slam starting on 29th June.

A little further behind sits the current Roland Garros winner, Alexander Zverev. The German world No. 3 continues to average more than $1141/minute. Sascha has collected around $72,37,490 million in prize money in Paris, which works out to approximately $1311/minute of match play.

The Serbian icon, Novak Djokovic, also remains among the leaders. Even though he is no longer in the busiest stage of his career, the 39-year-old still averages around $854/minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

5th place according to the study belongs to the 2026 Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli. The Italian rounds out the top five with an average of $782/minute.

The huge numbers highlight how rewarding success has become for tennis’ biggest stars. Every minute on court can translate into massive financial gains for the top-ranked players.

Now the focus shifts to The Championships, where Sinner arrives as the defending champion. With no Carlitos in the draw, can the Italian successfully defend his Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy? Share your thoughts below!