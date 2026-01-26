Jannik Sinner’s Opponent Loses Control in Ugly Australian Open Meltdown

Jannik Sinner cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a composed straight-sets win over Luciano Darderi, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2). However, the all-Italian clash took an unexpected turn as Darderi unraveled under pressure and even received a code violation during the match.

Luciano Darderi struggled from the opening set against Jannik Sinner. He lost the first set 6-1 and faced a break point in the second. During that moment, he misjudged a return and watched the ball sail long.

Frustration quickly followed. Darderi hurled his racket to the ground in anger. He paused briefly to compose himself and returned to serve, but the momentum had already shifted.

Soon after, Sinner took full advantage. Darderi sent a return wide and out after a short rally. The error added to his mounting frustration on the court.

Moments later, Darderi pulled a spare ball from his pocket and launched it out of the stadium. The outburst drew attention from officials and the crowd. While he avoided a violation for racket abuse, he was penalized for striking the ball away in anger.

The frustration did not end there. In the following set, Darderi was seen shouting toward his player’s box. His emotions continued to spill over during points and between games.

One incident stunned spectators as Darderi appeared to nearly bite the ball. Commentating on TNT Sports, Jo Durie said, “And he’s absolutely seething. What can you do? Where can you go?”

