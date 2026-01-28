Jannik Sinner’s Words for Novak Djokovic Speaks Volume at the Australian Open

Ben Shelton surged past Casper Ruud with fearless flair, but the run stopped cold in the quarterfinals. Jannik Sinner proved too strong, sealing a 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 win to end the American’s Australian Open campaign. With the hurdle cleared, the Italian now turns toward a blockbuster semifinal and has already shared his mindset ahead of facing Novak Djokovic on Friday.

After his victory, Jannik Sinner was asked about facing tennis greats on court. He was reminded that he never played Roger Federer, faced Rafael Nadal at a young age, and has already met Novak Djokovic five times.

He explained what such moments mean to him as a player. “These are moments why you practice for, you wake up in the morning, and you just look forward to playing a good match.” His words showed both excitement and respect for the occasion.

Sinner made it clear that his focus is on performance. “If you want to win, you have to play at your best, so I am looking forward to (playing the match).” He knows the challenge ahead and welcomes it.

He also spoke about lessons learned from past matches. “Also in the past, I had great lessons that it doesn’t really matter the results, it improves you as a player, and we are lucky to have Novak here playing incredible tennis with his age.”

Finally, Sinner addressed the fans and the scale of the battle ahead. “And also we play for you guys, and we also play for us, and hopefully it will be a great battle out here, and it’s going to be a very, very difficult match.”

