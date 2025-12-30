Jannik Sinner Scripts ATP History Despite Falling Short Behind Carlos Alcaraz in 2025

The 2025 season was one wild ride for Jannik Sinner. The Italian lived through a dizzying mix of triumphs and setbacks that felt like a tennis rollercoaster. He opened the year in style, defending his Australian Open crown with authority. But just when it seemed momentum was unstoppable, he missed the chance to lift his maiden French Open title. He roared back to win Wimbledon for the first time, but the US Open slipped away, and so did his No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz. Yet, Sinner still claimed one extraordinary milestone.

At just 24, he etched his name into history as the youngest player ever to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals in a single season. It’s a feat only Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic had achieved before him. Sinner shattered Federer’s Open Era record by doing it months earlier. This was the season he cemented himself as the sport’s new standard-bearer, carrying Italian tennis to breathtaking new heights.

What makes his story even more remarkable is the storm he weathered to get there. After serving a three-month suspension over a doping controversy and a full review by CAS, Jannik Sinner returned with fire in his eyes.

He reached a total of 10 finals, including the US Open, Cincinnati Masters, Roland Garros, and Rome Masters. Out of these, he won six titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Beijing, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals. He ends the season with an impressive 58 – 6 win-loss rate and $19,114,396 in prize money! When asked about his thoughts on the 2025 season, Jannik Sinner was honest.

“I feel like a better player than last year,” he said, reported by the Australian Open website, “A lot of wins and not many losses. And in the losses I had, I tried to see the positive thing and tried to use it to evolve me as a player.”

Now, he heads into 2026 as the two-time defending champion at Rod Laver Arena, chasing history once more. Can he pull off the hat-trick? Only time will tell. What’s certain is that one former ATP pro hopes the Italian can capture one particular crown next season

Ex-pro holds out hope for Jannik Sinner to win one title in 2026

Italian tennis icon Paolo Bertolucci has a simple wish for Sinner in 2026. Interviewed by Corriere dello Sport, he didn’t hold back:

“I hope Jannik wins Paris. They’ve been dragging us around for 50 years with this Panatta being the last finalist! Well, it looks like who knows what the hell you’ve done, with that s*** physique!”

The last man to do it was Adriano Panatta back in 1976, when he beat Harold Solomon in four sets to lift his first and only Grand Slam trophy. Since then, Italian hopes have faded on the red clay of Paris. Sinner has already won four majors since 2024, yet that elusive French crown remains missing from his resume. This year, he came agonizingly close to changing that.

In one of the most thrilling Roland Garros finals in recent memory, Sinner blew a two-set lead and three championship points against Carlos Alcaraz, losing 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) after five hours and 57 minutes of breathtaking tennis.

The moment Alcaraz turned the match around, the stadium erupted as fans witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in Slam history. Jannik Sinner was crushed, his dream slipping away on the clay of Paris. Still, he bounced back to conquer Wimbledon and exacted revenge on Alcaraz later that season.

Yet 2026 is shaping up to be another blockbuster year. Sinner is chasing a historic Australian Open hat-trick, while Alcaraz is hunting the lone title that separates him from a career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Roland Garros remains the one prize Sinner needs to complete his Career Slam.

Who takes the next big step in 2026? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!