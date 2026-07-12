Jannik Sinner Sends Fresh Warning About Alexander Zverev After Wimbledon Triumph

Jannik Sinner has successfully defended his title at the Wimbledon Championships. He defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 after three hours and 48 minutes in what was a grueling final. Though the German failed to drag the match into a decider, he still put in a remarkable effort. Sinner highlighted this after the match and commended his opponent’s performance.

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“As Sascha (Zverev) did, I would like to start with you, your whole team, and your family,” he said in his winning speech. “You reached one of your main goals, winning Grand Slams, and you made it happen in Paris. Today you were so, so close. If you play like this, I’m very, very sure you’re going to have this one at home as well. So, keep going. I know the goal for you is to become No. 1 in the world. You’re very, very close, so we have to be very careful now. But congrats.”

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