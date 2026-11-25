The wait for a decision is over, and for Jannik Sinner it ended on an operating table. The former world No. 1 has undergone knee surgery, bringing a definitive, if daunting, resolution to the injury saga that derailed the second half of his 2026 season. The surgery is now complete, and the focus is on an extended and intensive rehabilitation period – a return date remains far from guaranteed.

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His medical team confirmed that he had been operated successfully on Tuesday in Turku, Finland, by the renowned tendon specialist he had visited in the preceding weeks, Lasse Lempainen.

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Sinner is said to have chosen the least invasive of the options available to him, a procedure to lengthen the troublesome iliotibial band through arthroscopy, using small Z-shaped incisions to ease the tension in the area. The operation has an estimated 75–90 percent chance of success. The Italian himself confirmed the news and set out the thinking behind it.

“Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery,” he wrote on his social media channels. “After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.”

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Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition… pic.twitter.com/01GJfq3Q8u— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) November 24, 2026

He added that he “really missed being on court” and would now start his recovery alongside his team, before signing off with a message of thanks for the support he has received.

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Sinner is likely to be absent for approximately three months, which will keep him out of the 2027 Australian Open and probably the first few weeks of the hard-court season.

The reports state that the best-case scenario now appears to be a return to full fitness on the clay-court swing, which means that the five-time major champion will not be seen in competition again until the spring.

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Missing the first major of the year is a significant blow, all the more so given he lifted the Australian Open title in both 2024 and 2025 and will now watch the season’s curtain-raiser unfold without him.

A long road of rehabilitation lies ahead

The path is the self-chosen one, and it is very cautious. His knee will first be immobilized before he embarks on intensive physiotherapy, the painstaking work of rebuilding the mobility and strength drained away by months of inactivity.

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His medical team struck an optimistic yet measured note, with his doctor confirming the operation “went well” and that “the focus now shifts to a carefully planned, individualized rehabilitation process.” The stated priority, the team added, is “a safe recovery and a successful return to the highest level of professional tennis.”

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Imago Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner At Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 Finale – Monaco Jannik Sinner ITA during the final at the 2026 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Monte-Carlo, MONACO, on April 12, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM MONTE-CARLO Monaco PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Jannik Sinner has gone through a big stretch without hitting a competitive ball, which has already cost him the top spot in the world ranking and swallowed the entire back end of his season after Wimbledon. His relentless physical intensity now faces the delicate challenge of restoring a body that, by his own camp’s account, had been left depleted by the long layoff. The rehabilitation is more important than the return, however much the sport craves his return.

The landscape has already changed a lot, and when he returns to court, there will be more. Alexander Zverev, with the world No. 1 ranking, and Carlos Alcaraz have won the silverware that the Italian had – the ATP Finals crown. Sinner will have some ground to make up the moment he is fit again.

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The lost months will not just deprive him of matches and points, but of the rhythm and momentum that made him so hard to beat. His record since 2024 is almost like a fairy tale – apart from the people not named Carlos Alcaraz, his career record is 172-8, which is a 95.6 percent win rate at the ATP Tour. Clawing back to that momentum may prove the sternest test of his career to date.

For now, the reassurance lies in the fact that a decision has finally been taken and the operation went to plan. There will be no easy resolution to his comeback, nor is it a certainty, and the clay-court target is a hope. But his optimistic statement in the sign-off suggested a man comfortable with the road ahead.

“See you soon,” he wrote, and for a game that has sorely missed one of its finest, that reunion cannot come quickly enough.