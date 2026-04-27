Jannik Sinner Sets Himself a New Challenge in Madrid and It Has Nothing To Do With Tennis

Four Masters 1000 wins in a row. World No. 1. It’s just four weeks into the European clay season, and Jannik Sinner is already the most dominant tennis player on the men’s tour. .But it turns out that, for the Italian, there is another goal to achieve in Madrid. It has nothing to do with rankings and trophies, and everything to do with a personal ambition he revealed after his latest victory.

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Sinner’s latest endeavor is to now learn Spanish. He revealed this during a playful back-and-forth at the Madrid Open, in his on-court interview after he defeated Elmer Moller in straight sets. When asked how his Spanish is going, Sinner was frank, drawing attention from the audience and viewers.

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“No, it’s not good, not good yet. But my goal is to speak in one year Spanish, so I try to learn. I have an Argentinian physio also, which helps for sure, and then we’ll see. I understand a little bit, but I cannot speak yet,” he said, smiling.

The Argentinian physio is Claudio Zimaglia, who has been with Sinner for many years and is a member of the team who’s always around at practice and during trips, and is a natural language for the coach. Foreign languages are best learnt in context rather than the confines of a language app or class, and hearing Spanish so often, feeling the rhythm, trying to use it in the right situations is the gradual, practiced approach that Sinner brings to all things. The fans in Madrid, who are among the loudest and most enthusiastic in the world, are as good a place to practice as any.

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It is not the first time he has been open to engaging with the culture and language of the countries in which he plays. He speaks Italian impeccably in press conferences and has given his thoughts on the importance of communication with his team, with the audience, and with the sport itself.

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Sinner was clinical in clocking his 24th consecutive Masters win against the Dane; this puts him third on the all-time list of most consecutive wins at the Master level. He continued his tremendous run, which he has displayed throughout the season. The Italian won the match on his serve, with seven aces and 72% win percentage, and was broken just once in the entire match. He will be facing the 19th seed, Cameron Norrie, in the fourth round to secure a place in the last eight at the Caja Magica.

“I tried to stay calm and serve well in important moments. I think that was the key today. There was not a lot of rhythm, so I tried to stay quite compact. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

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Additionally, if he manages to win the Madrid Masters as well, which looks inevitable after Monte-Carlo, he will be the first person in the history of the sport to win five consecutive Masters titles.

And of course, if Sinner is looking for another Spanish tutor, he has one on the tour, and he is more than qualified. His biggest rival, and as Sinner says, friend, would be Carlos Alcaraz. When, in Madrid, it was announced that Alcaraz had pulled out of the Italian Open and also Roland Garros, with a right wrist problem, Sinner expressed his genuine concern for one of the biggest stars in the sport and his friend.

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Jannik Sinner shares a heartwarming message after Carlos Alcaraz’s Roland Garros withdrawal

In the previous match, after defeating Benjamin Bonzi in a three-setter, in the on-court interview, the interviewer broke the news of Alcaraz’s withdrawal, and Jannik Sinner’s face said everything. He hadn’t seen it coming. He immediately responded, and here’s one of the most authentic reactions.

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“That’s very tough. It’s sad for tennis. Carlos, defending champion, and me, being a competitor, you always want to play against the best in the world, and he is definitely the best in the world here on this surface. I was not expecting that; I hope he recovers soon and is hopefully getting ready for Wimbledon. But it is very sad,” Sinner said on court.

Imago Sinner vs. Alcaraz: Super Match 14 Highlights in South Korea Jannik Sinner L of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz R of Spain pose for a photo with the trophy after the Hyundai Card Super Match 14 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on January 10, 2026. Incheon South Korea PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN Copyright: xMatrixxImages/JungxUi-Chelx

In his press conference, he went further and made clear that the loss is not just a competitive one.

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“I think the most important thing to say is that, first of all, tennis needs Carlos. Tennis is a much better spirit when he’s around. And also for me personally, it’s nice when he’s around. It makes me look at the draw and single matches in a different way. Even if I were to face Carlos, it would always be in the final. I send him a speedy recovery, even though it’s painful and very sad for tennis,” Sinner stated.

Sinner also spoke about the nature of Alcaraz’s injury with the insight of someone who has dealt with his own injuries.

“Injuries are always tough, especially a wrist. There are certain areas of our body that are very sensitive. The wrist can complicate our lives. I hope Carlos will make a comeback and play injury-free. I also believe that it’s good that he and his team take the time. If you come back too early, then maybe you have a bigger problem afterwards. We all want to see him ready and competitive when he returns,” he said.

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He was asked whether Alcaraz’s absence makes him the clear favourite to win at Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam he has yet to win. Sinner was pragmatic, as usual.

“I don’t think this is what we should be talking about right now. We are in Madrid right now. I’m trying to go as far as possible here, and then we’ll talk about it in Paris,” he said.

The Spanish lessons can wait. For now, Sinner has a tournament to win and a huge clay swing ahead of him.