Jannik Sinner Shows Class Act Against Opponent Before Setting Stunning Record at Miami Open

At the Miami Open, Jannik Sinner delivered a ruthless 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet inside Hard Rock Stadium. He stormed to 26 consecutive Masters 1000 sets, surpassing Novak Djokovic’s mark of 24. Yet beyond records, his composed, classy on-court presence quietly reinforced why he stands apart from the field.

During the game, the French player hit a sharp return at Jannik Sinner’s feet. The ball carried pace and forced a quick reaction from the Italian near the baseline. Although the shot had already bounced beyond the baseline, Sinner instinctively moved to play it. In that moment, he lightly made contact with the ball.

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The uncertainty was immediate and obvious. The key question was whether he touched the ball before or after the bounce. Before any video review could take place, Sinner made a call on his own. He chose to hand the point to Moutet despite not being fully sure. However, the chair umpire, Fergus Murphy, had not noticed any interference during the rally.

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“I think I touched it,” Sinner said instantly.

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“After or before?” Moutet asked.

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Sinner then explained his version of the moment clearly.

“It bounced before, and then I touched it, but we see now,” he added.

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Murphy responded with uncertainty, saying that it was close, but Sinner immediately closed the discussion.

“I don’t think I gave you the point,” he said without hesitation. Moutet replied, “No, no, it’s fine. I don’t want.”

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Sinner stayed firm and ended the exchange calmly.

“It’s okay,” he said, reinforcing his decision.

The umpire later confirmed the call to the crowd.

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“Ladies and Gentlemen, Mr. Sinner touched the ball before it bounced, point to Moutet.”

The crowd instantly reacted with loud applause. The gesture was widely recognized as a moment of sportsmanship.

Even during the match, Sinner maintained complete control. He dictated the tempo with a dominant serve and aggressive shot-making.

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He won 87% (33/38) of his first-serve points, while he also struck 23 winners compared to Moutet’s 11. With the one-hour, 11-minute win, Sinner improved to 2-0 in their head-to-head record. He also extended his unbeaten run against left-handed players to 21 matches.

This was not an isolated act of sportsmanship from Sinner. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner showed similar respect in another situation. Against Damir Džumhur, he apologized following a disruptive fan incident during the match.

That moment also highlighted his composure and respect on the court. It reinforced a consistent pattern in his behavior.

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Jannik Sinner showed great sportsmanship during the French Open final

Last year at the French Open, Jannik Sinner showed notable sportsmanship in his final against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros. The match delivered high drama and intense moments.

Imago March 21, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Jannik Sinner ITA reacts during the 2nd round MenÃ s Singles match at the Miami Open on March 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260321_znp_sd3_004 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

In the fourth set, with the score at 5-5, a key moment unfolded. Alcaraz struck a powerful forehand that landed close to the baseline. Sinner immediately stepped in to clarify the call. He told the umpire that Alcaraz’s shot was in.

The umpire acknowledged the intervention with appreciation. Sinner also gestured to confirm that he believed the ball had landed inside the line. Unlike other Grand Slams, Roland Garros does not use Hawk-Eye technology. This makes player honesty more significant in close calls.

Later in the final set, Sinner faced frustration. An Alcaraz shot was called in, but replays showed it was 31mm out. This contrast sparked debate among fans and viewers. While many praised Sinner’s honesty, others criticized the tournament’s outdated system.

The 24-year-old’s sportsmanship also stood out at Wimbledon last year. He faced Grigor Dimitrov in a tense match. Dimitrov suffered a serious pectoral injury during the third set. He fell to the ground and could not continue the match.

Sinner later said, “I don’t take this as a win at all,” and added again, “I don’t take this as a win at all,” showing his respect.

At the Miami Open, Sinner will now face Alex Michelsen in the fourth round on Tuesday. He aims to become the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ since Roger Federer in 2017. Can the Italian prevail against the American and make a deep run in the tournament?