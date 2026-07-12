Jannik Sinner Shows Class Act as Alexander Zverev Faces Injury Scare Amid Gruelling Wimbledon Clash

The Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev has turned out to be a classic. The German clinched the first set 7-6 before the second one also went into a tiebreaker. This time, however, it was Sinner who reigned supreme and leveled up the match. The third set followed a similar pattern, as neither player was able to clinch any breaks. But an opportunity came Sinner’s way in the eighth game as Zverev was a bit loose on his serve.

The two were involved in a fierce rally when Zverev’s right leg slipped, and he fell to the ground. He immediately grimaced in pain and clutched his knee tightly. However, Sinner wasted no time and rushed to his side. He helped Zverev get back to his feet in an act that was welcomed by the crowd at Centre Court.

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Despite staying on the ground for a few minutes, Zverev was alright and continued playing. There would be even more drama soon after as Sinner also slipped to the ground with the break point in his grasp. But he got up and hit a strong forehand before Zverev miscued a shot, sending it well past the baseline. The first break of the match went into Sinner’s cabinet, and he took a decisive 5-3 lead in the set.

Zverev was extremely frustrated with the mistake and smashed his racket on the ground in anger. The frustrations would only boil over for the World No. 2 as Sinner held his serve and won the third set to take a crucial lead.

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Zverev looked a bit tired during the final stages of the third set, and the reason would soon be revealed. Turns out that his blood sugar level was running way too low during this time, and he was seen taking three packets of glucose in one of the changeovers of the set.

Things would only get worse for Zverev in the fourth set. Though he was able to hold his serve in the first three games, Sinner would prove to be just too good for him in the seventh game. The Italian would drag the game to deuce and would gain the break on the first opportunity he got.

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With a crucial 4-3 lead under his belt, Sinner made sure to hold his serve in the next game. He would then win the penultimate service game of the match to clinch the set and the coveted SW19 title. Sinner triumphed 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend his title at the iconic grass courts of London.

The World No. 1 has now taken his tally of Grand Slam titles to five and has already won his sixth title of the season. This was a much-needed triumph for Sinner, especially after he had faced a major upset in the second round of the French Open to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

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With hard courts being his preferred surface, Sinner is expected to add more titles to his tally in the upcoming season.