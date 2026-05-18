Jannik Sinner Shows Compassionate Side While Reflecting on Hospital Kids After Luciano Darderi Incident

Despite ending a 50-year drought for Italian men at the Rome Masters, Jannik Sinner has stayed remarkably grounded. Born in Sexten, a small Dolomites town in South Tyrol, he insists on remaining humble and never forgetting his roots. That down-to-earth spirit shone through at the Italian Open, where Sinner grew visibly emotional supporting hospital kids after the uproar surrounding Luciano Darderi.

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“Tennis players don’t realize the luck we have,” Sinner said in the post-match interview after the final yesterday. “We see kids with problems, and they light up so much with the tiniest gestures. It changes your perspective. Today the boy was very small, and I had to go slower when entering the court, but it was beautiful. They’re moments that make me happy.”

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These comments came after the Italian Open, where the Italian Tennis Federation partnered with Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The initiative gave young patients in the hospital’s cancer department the chance to walk out onto the court with some of the world’s best tennis players.

Sinner’s mindful connection with the young mascots came just days after a controversial incident involving Luciano Darderi.

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Before his semifinal match against Casper Ruud, Darderi went viral for completely ignoring his assigned child mascot. Wearing bold, blue-tinted sunglasses, he strode straight onto the court, leaving the young girl to jog awkwardly behind him.

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Fans quickly reacted to Darderi’s gesture, calling it egotistical and disrespectful, particularly given the serious health challenges faced by the children.

The following day, Darderi issued a public apology on his Instagram Story. He explained, “I am so sorry for not shaking Camilla’s hand. It was an unintentional gesture, in a moment of great concentration and tension. Anyone who knows me understands how much I value the human connection with fans and respect for all the people who are part of this sport.”

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While Darderi overlooked the mascots, Ruud made sure to greet them as he walked with one of the children. He later won the match 6-1, 6-1, advancing to the final. The tournament officials also invited the child to participate in the coin toss during the final.

The mascot even had the chance to take a picture with both Sinner and Ruud during the coin toss ahead of the Italian Open final.

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Before Sinner’s semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev, the Russian player politely offered his hand to a young girl waiting by the entrance as he walked onto Center Court. However, she politely declined, waiting instead for Sinner.

When Sinner emerged moments later, the little girl was thrilled, jumping up and down with pure joy on the court. His warm and thoughtful gestures immediately lifted her spirits.

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And Sinner’s care for young mascots is not new. Throughout the tour, he has consistently shown humility and kindness toward children, earning admiration beyond his on-court achievements.

Jannik Sinner consoles a nervous child mascot with warmth before the Miami Open

Back in 2024, Jannik Sinner defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 in the R16 to secure his place in the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

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However, before that match, in a video shared on Instagram, a young mascot appeared star-struck and hesitant in Sinner’s presence. The Italian star noticed her unease and approached with a comforting smile, helping to ease her nerves before they entered the stadium together for the match.

That same year, Sinner’s kind gestures toward young mascots were also evident during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. As the home favorite walked onto the court to raucous cheers, one lucky seven-year-old had the opportunity to give him a final message of encouragement.

Francesca, part of the mascot kid programme presented by Nitto, accompanied Sinner on court and shared a sweet message with him. “I asked him if he was scared about playing the match, and then I asked him to win,” Francesca said. “He replied, ‘I try’.”

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Sinner went on to defeat Taylor Fritz in straight sets, fulfilling the wishes of Francesca and delighting the Italian crowd.

The Italian has also spoken about the mascot programme in the past, praising the initiative for its impact. “I think it makes it special for the players,” Sinner said. He explained, “We have so many times in the year that we walk on alone. Here, it is a little bit different with the mascot, so it’s nice.”

Sinner’s thoughtful approach highlights the humility and warmth that fans have come to admire in him. His gestures toward the young mascots show a personal side rarely captured in competitive tennis.

With his focus firmly on the future, the Italian star now looks toward claiming a title that has so far eluded him: the Coupe des Mousquetaires.