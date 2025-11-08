Jannik Sinner Shrugs Off Year-End No.1 Battle With Carlos Alcaraz Ahead of ATP Finals: “No Chance”

Two stars, two champions, one trophy, and a battle for the year-end World No.1 ranking that could go down in history: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner may have snatched the lead at the last minute, but with just 250 points separating them, it wouldn’t take much to lost it. But Sinner knows the challenge is huge, and he didn’t hesitate to admit the same.

Before the final race, Sinner was asked about the chase to reclaim the World No.1 ranking, what he felt heading in, and if used it as motivation. Both players have already lifted the year-end No.1 title before, Alcaraz in 2022, Sinner in 2024, and now they are meeting again in Turin, with Sinner defending his title. So, how does Sinner handle the pressure?

“Of course, you know early exit of Carlos in Paris [gave me the opportunity to be back as World No. 1] was something,” Jannik Sinner said. His recent victory at the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, where he defeated Felix Auger‑Aliassime 6‑4, 7‑6(4) in the final, briefly reclaimed the top ranking. However, he is set to drop back to No. 2 when Carlos Alcaraz begins his Turin campaign.

Sinner admitted the challenge ahead with honesty. “Now here there are some scenarios which obviously I know, which I follow, but in the same time if he plays really, well there is no chance, doesn’t matter what my end result is,” Jannik Sinner said. You can hear the respect he has for Carlos Alcaraz, but also the realism in his words; he knows how tough it will be to finish the year as world No.1. So, what exactly does Alcaraz need to do to keep his lead?

Alcaraz, for his part, needs more than 450 points in Turin to guarantee the year-end No.1. That could happen if he sweeps all his round-robin matches or reaches the final while winning one or two round-robin games. For Sinner, the path is narrower. He has to win the title, but exactly how depends on how Alcaraz performs.

If Alcaraz doesn’t win a single match, Sinner needs to take the title while winning at least one round-robin game. If Alcaraz wins one match but misses the final, Sinner must win at least two round-robin matches and then lift the trophy. And if Alcaraz wins two matches but still doesn’t reach the final, Sinner has to be an undefeated champion to take over the top spot.

Still, Jannik Sinner isn’t letting the math overshadow his love for the game. “But in any case I had last year some great feelings lifting the trophy and this is something what I would like to have once again, no matter what the year end of No.1 is gonna be,” he said. “At the same time I’m just looking forward to show some great tennis like I did in the last months and weeks. And then we’ll see. One recipe of playing some good tennis is also to just being as free as possible and this is what I’m trying to do.” But how will Alcaraz respond if Sinner comes charging?

Carlos Alcaraz shares his take on what happens if Jannik Sinner finishes ahead

Carlos Alcaraz starts the ATP Finals with a 250-point deficit against Jannik Sinner. And Sinner comes into Turin as the favorite to defend his title and continue his strong indoor streak that started two years ago. The Italian has been playing extremely well, winning three titles since the US Open and keeping his chance to finish the year as No.1 alive, even after a difficult showing in Shanghai.

Even though indoor courts are not always his best surface, Alcaraz is staying confident. He wants to protect his lead but also respects his rival. He praised Sinner for a fantastic finish to the season, showing that if Sinner manages to overtake him, it would be fully deserved. “No, I would not be disappointed if Jannik finishes the season ahead of me,” Alcaraz said. What does this say about the kind of rivalry we’re about to witness?

“In the end, it’s turning out to be a good battle between us in Turin. If he finishes ahead, it will be because he has earned it after a magnificent end to the season. He won in Vienna and Paris, and he would deserve that, “he added. “Of course, I will fight and do everything to prevent that from happening. But if it does, it would not be a disappointment for me.”

With two champions at the top of their game, Turin promises more than just a race for points; it’s about skill and heart. Whether Jannik Sinner catches Alcaraz or not, fans are in for an unforgettable finale.