Jannik Sinner Shuts Down Questions on His Future as Wimbledon Final Looms

Jannik Sinner stands on the cusp of triumph for the second year in a row at Wimbledon. He has set up a clash against Alexander Zverev in the final, and many consider him to be the favorite for the title. Having not reached the final of the previous two Grand Slams, the upcoming match will be the most important one of his season so far. And it is safe to say that Sinner is totally focused on the encounter.

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Hence, he had a very straightforward answer in store when asked about the chances of him playing at the Montreal and Cincinnati Masters next month. “This is a conversation we’re gonna have after the tournament (Wimbledon). Thank you,” he said during the post-match press conference.

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It is hard to argue against Sinner’s chances in the Wimbledon final against Zverev. This isn’t just because he is the defending champion, but also because of his blistering form and the advantage he holds over his opponent in the H2H record. Notably, Sinner has dropped just two sets on his way to the final, and he dropped them in the first round itself.

He has recorded straight-set victories in each of his last five matches, including the convincing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Novak Djokovic in the last 4. Moreover, he has already defeated Zverev on four occasions this year and has also defeated him in all of their last nine meetings.

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The two had last played at the Madrid Open final, where Sinner had recorded a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 triumph. The Italian currently holds a 10-4 lead over Zverev in the H2H record. But it would be wrong to underestimate Zverev on the basis of past results. It won’t be wrong to say that he is now in the form of his life and is more confident than ever.

Zverev has drastically improved his form since the French Open. He had defied the odds by winning his first-ever Grand Slam title last month. Though there were doubts about his performance at Wimbledon due to his dismal record in the past, he has proved his doubters wrong with his display in the tournament.

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The World No. 3 had never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon before this season. But he has dropped just two sets so far in the tournament and has even been flawless with his performance at times. Zverev has elevated his game in the last month and will be confident about finally ending his woes against Sinner.

But the Italian has his own reasons to feel confident about the clash, with one of them being his qualification for the prestigious season finale that will be played later this year in Turin.

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Jannik Sinner becomes the first player to qualify for the 2026 ATP Finals

The victory over Djokovic was enough for Sinner to qualify for the ATP Finals, which will be held in November. He is the first player to qualify for the tournament this season. Sinner is the defending champion at the event and will be competing for the fourth time in the event.

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Having won all five Masters 1000 titles this season and strung together a 30-match winning streak, Sinner currently owns an incredible win-loss record of 43-3 this year. This run had also seen him become just the second man, after Novak Djokovic, to win the Career Golden Masters (winning all the Masters 1000 events on the calendar).

Moreover, he has won all of his previous 10 matches at the ATP Finals without dropping a set. His last result in the tournament was a 7-6, 7-5 victory over his rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

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It remains to be seen if Sinner will be able to maintain his sensational form by the time the ATP Finals arrive.