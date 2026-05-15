Jannik Sinner Straps Electrodes to His Body to Train His Brain for Laser-Like Focus

Over the years, Jannik Sinner has often been called a “robot” by fans and fellow players; a tag that comes from his calm demeanor and relentless consistency on court. The Italian has looked nearly untouchable this season, often getting through matches with little visible strain, and he’s currently riding a 27-match winning streak. A big part of that form, it seems, comes from the specific training routines he follows to sharpen his focus and stay locked in during matches.

The 24-year-old is a part of the growing number of athletes who are using brain training routines to achieve a state of calm. They spend hours at mental gyms that include complex instruments that help in building a person’s mental economy. One of the ways that Sinner trains his brain is by strapping electrodes to his body under the guidance of Riccardo Ceccarelli, who is an Italy-based sports physician.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had found a company called Formula Medicine and worked with F1 drivers initially. But multiple tennis players have also joined Ceccarelli’s mental gyms in recent years. Sinner is one of the more prominent names on the list and has been using his routines for quite some time now.

The training seems to be working for Sinner on the court as he looks to be totally unstoppable at the moment. He hasn’t lost a match for over two months now and has already clinched four titles this year. This includes the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and Madrid Open. Moreover, most of his opponents even struggle to win a set against him and have no answers to his ruthless shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unbelievable run of form has seen Sinner dethrone Carlos Alcaraz and take over the rankings for the third time in his career. The Italian is currently on a strong run at the Rome Masters and has reached the semifinals of his home event.

He has recorded four consecutive wins in the tournament so far and has yet to drop even a single set. The World No. 1 has defeated the likes of Sebastian Ofner, Alexei Popyrin, Andrea Pellegrino, and Andrey Rublev in the first four rounds, respectively. He is now set to take on a familiar opponent, Daniil Medvedev, in the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two have so far faced each other 16 times in tour-level matches, and Sinner holds a 9-7 lead in the H2H record. He has dominated the matchup recently, racking up four consecutive wins over his Russian opponent. This includes the 7-6, 7-6 triumph in the final of the Indian Wells Open earlier in March. His 27-match streak makes him the heavy favorite in the clash.