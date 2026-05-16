Jannik Sinner Throws Up, Suffers Panic Attack Scare, Argues With Umpire & More: Key Moments From Suspended Rome Match

The Italian Open semifinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev proved to be nothing short of a rollercoaster. After winning the first set comfortably by 6-2, it was expected that the Italian would continue his dominant run in the tournament and make it to the final. However, the second set turned out to be quite difficult for him as he suffered a variety of health issues. As a result, Medvedev found an opening and clinched the second set 7-5. But Sinner came roaring back in the third set and took a 4-2 lead before the weather would end up playing spoilsport.

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As relentless rain hit the Foro Italico during the third set, the match officials had no choice but to suspend the match. The action will now resume on Saturday with Sinner being in the driver’s seat. But a player like Medvedev cannot be underestimated by any means. Despite not concluding, the two-hour and 23-minute clash has had no shortage of dramatic and controversial moments.

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Sinner seems to suffer a panic attack, throws up during the second set

Medvedev made a strong start to the second set and raced to a 3-0 lead. It was during this time that Sinner’s condition started to worsen. Struggling to catch breath and leaning on the racket, Sinner appeared to suffer a panic attack, breathing heavily at the changeover.

The situation only escalated further when Sinner threw up on the court and was barely able to stand due to fatigue. Former WTA World No. 6, Flavia Pennetta, felt that the Italian had indeed suffered from an anxiety attack. However, she was also impressed with the resilience that Sinner showed, which is an improvement from when he had suffered a similar issue during his clash against Holger Rune at the 2025 Australian Open.

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“It almost seemed like an anxiety or panic attack to me, precisely because Jannik suddenly couldn’t breathe properly. But he managed to recover immediately, control himself, and lower his heart rate, and that struck me. In the Australian Open 2025, it happened for the 1st time, and he didn’t know how to recognize it. Maybe now he’s able to understand when these moments are happening,” Pennetta said during the broadcast.

For context, Sinner had visibly struggled physically during the clash against Rune and had sought medical attention. After the match, he had admitted that he had woken up feeling unwell and was fighting both his opponent and his body. But the Italian had eventually won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and had then gone on to defend his singles title as well.

Coming back, Sinner’s health struggles allowed Medvedev to capitalize as he won the second set and levelled the match. As the match headed into the third set, Sinner got an early break and took a 3-2 lead. However, he would then start suffering from leg cramps, and this time, he had to take a medical timeout. But this move didn’t go quite well with Medvedev.

Medvedev complains to the umpire about Sinner’s medical timeout

Medvedev felt that Sinner shouldn’t have been allowed to take a medical timeout and should have instead stuck to only the changeover treatment. As the physio came to examine the 24-year-old, Medvedev argued, “If the physio is requested for cramps… aren’t we fined?”

While physios are allowed to check on the players for cramps, players are not permitted to take the standard three-minute medical timeout for the sole issue. Though Medvedev pointed out that it wasn’t allowed, Sinner still went ahead with the timeout.

The crowd-favorite would go on to win the next game, but there would be even more drama just minutes later.

Sinner argues with the umpire to suspend the match

The match continued as it was even after rain started pouring at the Campo Centrale. This left Sinner agitated, and he pointed out to the chair umpire that he could slip on the lines.

“It’s pouring! What do you mean? But what do you mean? The problem is the lines; what if I slip on the lines? I cannot make a decision, but it’s pouring!” Sinner was heard saying.

At first, the chair umpire was confused about what to do, and with Medvedev keen to continue the play, it appeared that the match would go on. However, the action was soon paused due to the weather before the umpire eventually suspended the match.

Sinner will be aiming to keep his 28-match winning streak alive as he returns to the Campo Centrale on Saturday. Though many praised him for his resilience and effort during the match, Andy Murray’s brother, Jamie Murray, had a different opinion about the World No. 1 and criticized him for his actions during the second set.

Jamie Murray slams Jannik Sinner for “bizarre” mistake

Murray felt that Sinner should have taken a medical timeout after he had thrown up on the court during the second set. He was left surprised that the Italian was still raring to play despite his worsening condition.

Imago April 26, 2026, Madrid, Spain: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays against Elmer Moller of Denmark during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20260426_zaa_a181_317 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

“It is weird for me that he doesn’t take the physio or the doctor; there’s clearly something wrong with him. That’s what I find bizarre about this situation, as well. We don’t know; he might be fully aware of what it is. Maybe it’s something he’s been harboring for a few days now, but it is strange in my eyes. It’s strange what’s going on,” he said while commentating for Sky Sports.

While there is no doubt that Sinner is the best men’s player on tour at the moment, he will have to stay fit regularly to maintain his No. 1 spot on the rankings and continue his dominance in almost every major tournament on the calendar.

Will Sinner be able to get past Medvedev and extend his unbeaten streak even further, or will the Russian pull off arguably his biggest win of the year? Drop your predictions in the comments!