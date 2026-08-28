Jannik Sinner Tops Tennis’ Highest-Paid List As Serena Williams Still Leads Women

For the first time in his career, the world No. 1 Jannik Sinner has found himself at the top of Forbes’ highest-paid tennis players list, with total estimated earnings of $58 million in the last 12 months. Those earnings are divided into $23 million from on-court prize money and bonuses, the best on-court figure ever recorded on the list, and $35 million from endorsements, including a new Allianz partnership.

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The Italian dethrones two-time reigning leader Carlos Alcaraz, who finishes second at $53.7 million, still comfortably tennis’ top off-court earner at $38 million despite missing Roland Garros and Wimbledon through injury.

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The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has been drafted at No. 3 with $40.1 million, with the majority of her revenue coming from endorsements, as she has just played six matches this season in which she won $131,932 in prize money, putting her well ahead of every other woman in tennis even after coming from a four-year layoff. Aryna Sabalenka ($36.1 million) and Coco Gauff ($35.5 million) round out the top five, followed by Novak Djokovic, Qinwen Zheng, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina.

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For the first time in the list’s 19-year history, women (six) outnumber men (four) in the top ten, with the cutoff rising to a record $17.4 million. The combined top ten earned an estimated $333 million, up 17 percent from last year, though still short of the record $343 million set in 2020.

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