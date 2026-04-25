Jannik Sinner Turns Frustration Into Triumph in Epic Madrid Duel

“I make a break, and you’re f***ing sitting!” That was Jannik Sinner in Paris last October, letting his team know exactly how he felt during his quarterfinal against Ben Shelton. It came after one of several breaks of Shelton’s huge serve. Sinner looked over to his box, expecting a little more energy after such a big moment, but his team stayed seated. That outburst stood out precisely because it was so unlike him.

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But it wasn’t a one-off. Sinner showed similar frustration again in Madrid during his opening-round match against Benjamin Bonzi.

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After losing the first set 6-7, at 1-1 in the second set at Manolo Santana Stadium, the World No. 1 was frustrated. He was grumbling between points, shaking his head at missed shots, venting in a moment captured on camera.

“At one point I do it well, at the other I don’t,” he confessed in frustration while talking to his coach, Darren Cahill.

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The high altitude and unpredictability of Madrid clay made it a tough day for a man who has been making success look like child’s play for the better part of six months.

Forty minutes and two sets later, Sinner defeated the Frenchman 6-7(6) 6-1 6-4, and with this win, his Masters 1000 winning streak reached 23.

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It was, by any honest assessment, a harder afternoon than it needed to be. Sinner squandered five break points in the first set alone, and Bonzi took full advantage, dragging the first set to a tiebreak and eventually winning it 8-6. The Frenchman had the crowd behind him and was able to create opportunities as well.

However, Sinner’s serve was never broken by Bonzi in the entire match. This number speaks for itself; the Italian’s serve remained a potent weapon even in the face of adversity. The rest was tweaked over two hours and 20 minutes on the high-altitude, slow clay courts, a surface that Sinner described before the match as being different from any other he had played on.

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He made 12 unforced errors, and most of them came on the backhand side, an unusual sight from the World No. 1. He was often bent over between shots, showing physical signs of fatigue in a match that was closer than the scoreline might indicate.

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Then Bonzi had a medical time-out at the end of the second set for a shoulder injury. And just as he always does, Sinner stepped up. He won the second 6-1 in 31 minutes. He broke at 2-2 in the third and closed it out in three more games. In the end, it felt easy.

Following the match, the Italian shared his thoughts on the way he managed to come back after losing the first set.

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“I tried to stay calm mentally” Sinner explains his mid-match turnaround

Sinner’s on-court interview was as measured as ever. The anger on the court had been put aside. It was an analysis of a bad day and a plan for tomorrow.

“I struggled quite a lot, but I knew this before the match that it is a very unique court and conditions. But I believe every day is different, so hopefully I can improve slightly for the next round. I tried to stay calm mentally and that is why I won today. I have some time tomorrow and will try to use it in a positive way,” he said.

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Even in the tiebreak, after letting a few chances slip away, Sinner never looked rattled. His brief outburst toward the sidelines was more about frustration than any real sense of panic.

What stood out even more was how quickly he adjusted. Between the first and second sets, he raised his first-serve percentage, targeted Bonzi’s body more effectively, and tightened up on serve to avoid offering the same openings he had earlier. It was another example of the smart, composed problem-solving that has defined Sinner’s 2026 season so far.

He will now play Danish qualifier Elmer Moller, who knocked out Federico Cinà in the first round. That should be a much easier task, but the scheduling fatigue can kick in anytime.

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And the context has taken a major turn. While Sinner was finishing the second set on Manolo Santana Stadium on Friday, it was revealed that Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed his withdrawal from the Italian Open and Roland Garros.

The announcement caused consternation throughout the tennis community. For Sinner, it opens the way for one of the greatest clay-court runs of the modern era: Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros without the one player who gave him the most trouble his entire career. The gap in the rankings, already considerable, could be huge in Paris.

His Masters 1000 match winning streak of 23 is equal to that of Rafael Nadal in the all-time list, putting him behind only Novak Djokovic (31) and Roger Federer (29) in the Open Era. Sinner has won 46 of the last 48 Masters sets played, a 95.83% set win percentage. Additionally, he has won 40 of the last 42 matches, and nothing seems to stop him.