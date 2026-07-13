Jannik Sinner Twirls Linda Noskova in Heartwarming Wimbledon Celebration

The two-week toil concluded, and the duo of Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova were seen enjoying themselves as both of them tapped their feet at the symbolic Champions dinner that follows after Wimbledon winners are crowned. Even though the dance is no longer mandatory, the tradition is quite long and well-established at SW19.

Sinner and Noskova danced to the tunes of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” track, where the Italian and the Czech player had reasonably coordinated dancing moves. Sinner even added to the occasion by giving his dance partner a twirl. Both wore black outfits, with Sinner in a formal black suit and Noskova in a beautiful black dress. This is not new for the Italian, as he had danced with Iga Swiatek last year, when the duo performed in a slightly awkward but charming manner to the tune of “Fell It Still”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until 1977, the champions’ dance was a highlight of the Wimbledon Dinner, where the men’s and women’s singles champions were required to begin the night with a dance. However, since 1977, the All England Lawn Tennis Club has removed the mandatory nature of the dance routine, which saw the dance completely go away from the scene until 2015. The 2015 champion duo of Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams opted to revive the old tradition, as they grooved to the tunes of “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees.

Even after the 2015 revival, the dance was not a regular feature at the Wimbledon dinner, but it seems the duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are keen on giving the fans what they want. Alcaraz also had short ballroom dances with Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024, following which Sinner seems to have taken up the mantle. Given that these two players will potentially dominate the courts at SW19 in the near future, the Champions dance can well become a regular feature once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Sinner and Noskova had challenging campaigns at Wimbledon this year, with the Italian successfully defending his title and the Czech winning her maiden Major title.

Both Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova Had Challenging Wimbledon Campaigns

Coming to Wimbledon this year, both Sinner and Noskova faced different challenges. While the Italian was surrounded by talk about his physical condition under the heat, which had seen him get knocked out of the French Open, the Czech still had to prove she could deliver on the promise she had shown, especially on the grass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noskova was only one point away from being knocked out in the first week of SW19 as she faced match points against Sorana Cirstea in the third round. However, the 21-year-old was able to turn that match around and reach the final without dropping another set, which included wins over the likes of Madison Keys and Marta Kostyuk. On the other hand, Sinner had to endure a five-set battle in his first round against Miomir Kecmanovic, where the Italian was pushed to the limit. However, the top seed was able to stave off that threat and reached the final without dropping another set, which included a near-flawless performance against Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the eventual champions faced tough battles in the final, as Noskova squandered five match points against Karolina Muchova in the second set, despite being 5-2 up, and on the other hand, Alexander Zverev was playing some inspired tennis against Sinner as the German won the first set and took the second set to a tiebreaker. On both occasions, the champions composed themselves and played their best tennis when it mattered most, with Noskova letting go of the missed opportunities and winning the third set. At the same time, Sinner was patient and gradually found his way to break Zverev’s serve, which saw the Italian wrap up the match in four sets.