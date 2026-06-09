Jannik Sinner Visits Milan Hospital to Assess Physical Issues That Derailed His French Open Bid

Jannik Sinner arrived at the French Open as the overwhelming favorite, carrying the momentum of 5 straight Masters titles. The South Tyrolean native looked untouchable early on and was firmly in control against Juan Manuel Cerundolo before concerns began to emerge, with many pointing to the intense Parisian heat, an issue that also troubled him during last year’s Cincinnati Open final retirement. Now, fresh questions surround the Italian star as he is set to undergo evaluations to determine whether an underlying physical problem ultimately derailed his Rolande Garros campaign.

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According to reports from Corriere dallo Sport, Jannik Sinner underwent a series of medical tests at JMedical in Turin last week. The facility is the state-of-the-art medical center used by Italian Soccer League giants Juventus.

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After completing those examinations, the Italian star took a short holiday with his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. However, the 24-year-old is now continuing his medical evaluations. His latest scheduled tests are taking place at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Reports also suggest Sinner could be asked to return to the hospital on Tuesday if doctors feel additional scans are necessary. The assessments are part of a planned process before he resumes full training for the SW19.

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Imago TENNIS – Internazionali di Tennis – Internazionali BNL d Italia Photo by IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM84570725 – Jannik Sinner ITA during the match of Italian Open Tennis, Day 8 at the Foro Italico on May 11, 2026 in Rome, Italy. during Internazionali BNL d Italia, International Tennis match in Rome, Italy, May 11 2026 Rome Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

The current world No. 1 is expected to return to Monte Carlo and fully focus on his SW19 preparations beginning Wednesday, June 10. However, his departure plans could still depend on the outcome of these checks from the medical centres.

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The Italian is expected to leave tonight for his training, although he could return tomorrow for further examinations. The situation remains under close observation by his medical team.

Once in London, Sinner will attempt to defend his Wimbledon crown he won last year, beating Carlos Alcaraz. He is likely to do so without the Spaniard in the draw, with Carlitos currently sidelined due to a right wrist injury.

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Notably, Sinner has decided not to play any tournaments before SW19 as well. Instead, he is dedicating all his attention to recovery and preparation.

As he is now getting ready for the grass court Slam while undergoing a number of medical tests, several former players have already begun assessing what may have caused his sudden collapse in Paris.

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Greg Rusedski suggests a virus may have triggered Jannik Sinner’s collapse in Paris

Jannik Sinner’s Roland Garros exit came in dramatic fashion. Leading Juan Manuel Cerundolo by two sets and holding a commanding 5-1 advantage in the third, the match appeared all but over.

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Suddenly everything changed. The Italian felt ill, suffering from cramps and vomiting, and what looked like a routine victory turned into a painful five-set defeat.

“I felt unwell, my head was spinning, and I had no more energy. Nothing was coming out,” Sinner explained in the post-match press conference. “I tried to serve for the match, but I didn’t have much left. I let the fourth set go, then the first game of the fifth was tough, I couldn’t hold on anymore, and everything started going downhill.”

Sinner later revealed that the warning signs were already there when he woke up on the match day. “I felt it this morning. I didn’t sleep very well and was already struggling a bit when I woke up.”

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However, former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has suggested that the Italian’s physical struggles at Roland Garros may have been linked to a lingering virus rather than just the extreme Paris heat.

“I heard he has a virus in Australia that was holding him back and these viruses can linger. When you are winning matches as easily as he has been, you can cruise through matches, but the heat got him in Paris. That’s the only explanation that makes sense to me,” Rusedski added on his podcast “Off Court with Greg Rusedski”, pointing out similarities with the issues Sinner experienced earlier this season in AO when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

While Rusedski offered his theory, tennis icon Andre Agassi took a much firmer stance on the situation. Agassi refused to hold back as he questioned Sinner’s preparations ahead of the 2nd Grand Slam tournament of the 2026 season.

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For now, the Italian remains focused on undergoing medical assessments as doctors continue to monitor his condition. Fans will be hoping the tests provide clear answers and that Sinner arrives in the Capital of UK fully fit, fully prepared, and ready to defend his SW19 title.