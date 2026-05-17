Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud: What’s at Stake in the High-Voltage Italian Open Final Clash?

One year after losing the Italian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is back in the championship spotlight. After battling cramps, a right thigh issue, and struggling for breath in Friday’s rain-delayed semifinal against Daniil Medvedev, Sinner returned 17 hours later under Rome’s blazing sun to overcome the 2023 champ. Awaiting him in the final is Casper Ruud, 0-4 against the Italian, as high stakes and fierce intensity loom at the Campo Centrale.

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Jannik Sinner will chase history on Sunday at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, aiming to complete the Career Golden Masters on home soil in Rome. Sinner is bidding to join Novak Djokovic as only the second player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events since the series began in 1990.

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A Career Golden Masters is achieved when a player wins all nine active ATP Masters 1000 tournaments: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris, over the course of his career.

Djokovic was 31 years old when he first completed the Career Golden Masters. Sinner, at just 24, would surpass him if he wins the Italian Open on Sunday. Even if he doesn’t achieve it this year, Sinner still has another six years to claim at least one Italian Open title and become the youngest player to complete the feat.

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The world No. 1 enters the final riding a record 33-match ATP Masters 1000 winning streak. He surpassed Djokovic’s previous mark of 31 after defeating Andrey Rublev earlier this week.

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Sinner has been nearly untouchable at the Masters 1000 level over the past six months, winning titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid. He became the first player in history to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 crowns, showing remarkable consistency and dominance on tour.

If Sinner captures his 10th Masters 1000 crown on Sunday, he would become the first Italian champion in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Sinner has not dropped a set in any of the nine previous finals at this level that he has won.

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He is also aiming to join Rafael Nadal in 2010 as only the second player to win all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the same season. On the other side, Casper Ruud, his opponent, can take confidence from his performances in Rome and the additional recovery time he has had.

The Norwegian earned a 6-1, 6-1 semi-final win on Friday against Luciano Darderi and has only once lost more than four games in a set en route to his fourth Masters 1000 final.

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Last year, Ruud faced Sinner in Rome but lost 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinal. Still, the 27-year-old owns a 21-6 record in Rome, reaching three previous semi-finals at the Foro Italico.

Ruud has also tasted Masters 1000 success, lifting the Madrid trophy last season, and is the sixth active player to reach the final at all three clay-court Masters 1000 events. He may also benefit from extra rest after Sinner’s semi-final against Daniil Medvedev was suspended by rain and completed the next afternoon.

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Sinner was pushed physically in his 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, two-hour, 37-minute triumph, while Ruud, who dropped out of the Top 20 after his Madrid quarter-final exit, can rise to No. 15 in the ATP Live Rankings if he defeats Sinner and joins Djokovic and Jakub Mensik as one of the few to beat him this season.

Both men are now set to face each other and have shared their expectations about their rival ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Jannik Sinner anticipates a challenging battle against Casper Ruud in the Rome final

One of the positive aspects for Jannik Sinner, even before stepping onto the court for the final, is that Casper Ruud has never won a set against him. Despite this, the top seed is not taking anything for granted ahead of their latest encounter.

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For Sinner, a tougher challenge awaits. “I think he is playing much, much better tennis right now, so I think it is going to be very tough,” Sinner said while looking ahead to the final.

He added, “Every match, every week, it is very different. I am just happy to be standing here in the final. It is a special tournament for me and Italians and I will just try to do my best.”

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On the other hand, Ruud seems to have a freer mindset ahead of the match against Sinner, who will be looking to win in front of the away crowd.

“I just have to try to approach it as any other match,” Ruud said before the final. “Try not to think about the big wave in front, kind of with all the momentum he’s building, all the confidence and the records that he’s building and breaking.”

Later, Ruud elaborated on his approach, saying, “At the end of the day, [Sinner’s] human. I have to try to think that way as much as I can. Last year, I was blown out of the court by him. We will both remember it. I hope that’s not the case [this time].”

Ruud continued, “I will try to stay in my lane, stay focused on the things I’m doing well. I know that against him, you have to raise your level two or three times to hang with him.”

Apart from the intense competition on court, there is a substantial cash prize waiting for the winner of the final. Sunday’s champion will leave Rome with $11,71,030, while the runner-up will take home $6,22,724.

The Italian Open also carries significant ranking implications this year. With Carlos Alcaraz unable to defend his title, Sinner, who finished runner-up last year, has successfully defended his 650 points.

Meanwhile, there will be a points swing of at least 1,000, as Alcaraz drops 1,000 points and the runner-up of this year’s final gains 650 points.

The final between Sinner and Ruud is scheduled to begin no earlier than 5 pm local time (CEST) / 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. As the match approaches, fans are already debating who will emerge victorious, and the excitement is palpable.