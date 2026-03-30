Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka: Miami Open Chaos, Analyst’s Resilience, & More

Jannik Sinner etched his name into history on Sunday, conquering the Miami Open to seal a stunning ‘Sunshine Double’. He dismantled Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4, becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to sweep Indian Wells and Miami. Yet amid the triumph at the Stadium court, chaos erupted as rain delays and fan outbursts sparked post-final controversy.

The stakes were extremely high for Jannik Sinner, who entered the tournament as the world No. 2. His rise to this moment has been intense and full of momentum. Every match added to the sense that something historic was unfolding.

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In the semifinals of the Miami Open, Sinner faced Alexander Zverev. He delivered a composed performance and won 6-3, 7-6(4). The match highlighted both his powerful serve and strong mentality.

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His serving remained at an elite level in the final as well. Sinner fired 10 aces in the match, showing complete control on crucial points. That brought his total to 70 aces across six matches in the tournament.

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Sinner’s dominance extended beyond just one event. He built a remarkable streak of 34 consecutive sets won at the ATP Masters 1000 level. This run dates back to the start of last year’s Rolex Paris Masters.

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His overall form this season has been equally strong. He improved his record to 19-2, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. This consistency has placed him firmly among the top contenders on tour.

Even more impressively, Sinner has now won his last three Masters 1000 events without dropping a set. That level of control is rare in modern tennis. It reflects both physical dominance and mental sharpness.

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The numbers behind his run are historic. He has won 34 consecutive sets in Masters 1000 events, extending his record for the most in history. Alongside that, he has secured 17 consecutive wins in these tournaments.

Since the format’s introduction in 1990, Sinner has achieved something unique. He is the first player to win three consecutive ATP Masters 1000 events without conceding a set. This sets him apart from even the greatest names in the sport.

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His dominance also extends to the ‘Sunshine Double.’ Since the Miami Open began in 1985, no male or female player had completed the feat without dropping a set until now. Sinner is the first to do so.

Another milestone places him in elite company. Since 1990, he has been the only the third player to win his first seven ATP Masters 1000 titles on a single surface. Michael Chang and Andy Murray also achieved this on hard courts.

The victory marked Sinner’s 13th ‘Big Title.’ This includes Grand Slam titles, trophies at the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 events, and Olympic singles gold medals. It highlights the scale of his achievements.

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Imago Itau Miami Tennis Open – Final – Jannik Sinner Wins Jannik Sinner ITA wins the trophy at the men final at the Itau Miami Tennis Open in Miami , USA, on March 29, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

He is now closing in on his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner trails by just two Big Titles in what is becoming a defining rivalry at the top of men’s tennis.

Since losing the US Open final to Alcaraz last September, Sinner has responded strongly. He has won four Big Titles during that stretch. These include the Rolex Paris Masters, the Nitto ATP Finals, and both Sunshine Double events this year.

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In contrast, Alcaraz has won just one Big Title in that same period. That victory came at the Australian Open. The gap between the two has narrowed significantly.

At just 24 years old, Sinner now has seven Masters 1000 titles. He is tied with Alexander Zverev for the third-most among active players. He is also just one title behind Alcaraz.

The two rivals are now level in another key statistic. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have won 26 tour-level titles. This parity adds further intensity to their competition.

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Sinner’s efficiency in winning major titles is also notable. He claims a Big Title every 5.2 tournaments he plays. Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz, Roger Federer, and Pete Sampras have better rates.

However, despite this record-breaking run, the final was disrupted by unexpected events. With Sinner leading Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 0-0 (15/30), play was stopped due to rain. The delay lasted one and a half hours, halting the momentum.

Imago Itau Miami Tennis Open – Final – Jannik Sinner Wins Jannik Sinner ITA wins the trophy at the men final at the Itau Miami Tennis Open in Miami , USA, on March 29, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

During the interruption, even analysts were caught in the chaos. Chris Eubanks was seen in the stands using towels to shield himself. The Tennis Channel later shared the moment with the caption, “Tough day on the job 😭🌧️ @chris_eubanks96.“

The weather also impacted the women’s doubles final. The match between Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini against Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend was suspended at a crucial stage. The Italians were serving at 5-6, 40-0 to force a tiebreak.

When play resumed, the women’s match was moved. It shifted from the Stadium court to the Grandstand. This change allowed the men’s final to proceed on the main court.

Rain has often affected finals day at the Miami Open. With multiple matches scheduled, both are usually played on the Stadium court. This can lead to delays but ensures completion.

This year created an unusual situation. The men’s final and the women’s doubles final were played at the same time. Fans were forced to choose which match to watch.

This scheduling issue also highlighted a deeper concern. In an era where doubles already receive limited attention, this clash further reduced their visibility. It was another setback for the discipline.

Despite all the confusion and interruptions, the men’s final eventually resumed. Sinner maintained his focus after the delay. He closed out the match and secured the title dominantly.

Jannik Sinner reflects after completing historic Sunshine Double triumph

Rain delayed the start of the final by 90 minutes at the Miami Open. Once play finally began, Jannik Sinner wasted no time asserting control over Jiri Lehecka. Lehecka entered the final in strong serving form. He had not been broken all tournament and had saved all nine break points he faced across five matches.

However, Sinner quickly changed that narrative. He broke Lehecka in the Czech’s second service game and created a total of 11 break points during the match.

Lehecka attempted to respond immediately. He built a 0/40 lead in Sinner’s next service game, but the Italian produced five consecutive first serves to escape the danger.

From that moment, Sinner never lost momentum. In the opening set, he was flawless behind his first serve, winning all 16 points. Rain interrupted play again early in the second set. After just three points, another delay of nearly 90 minutes brought the match to a halt.

When play resumed, the contest tightened briefly. At 4-4 in the second set, Lehecka struggled on serve and missed a routine forehand at 30/30, giving Sinner a crucial break chance, which he converted.

Across the one-hour, 33-minute match, Sinner controlled the baseline exchanges. He dominated forehand-to-forehand rallies, often forcing Lehecka to hit above shoulder height, while the Czech’s 13 successful net points out of 19 attempts were not enough to shift the balance.

Reflecting on his performance, Sinner said, “I tried to stay solid in very different conditions today. It was very heavy, so it’s tough to go through the player. I tried to stay solid in important moments, and I’m very happy to take this [trophy] home with me.”

He added, “I feel like, especially this week, serving very well. Also, when you tend to go a little bit tired physically, when you have some free points and the serve helps you a lot. So that aspect, for sure. Also this month, I feel like here I was serving better than Indian Wells.”

Now, Sinner trails Carlos Alcaraz by 1,190 points in the ATP Live Rankings, and with the clay-court swing approaching, the rivalry is set to intensify further.