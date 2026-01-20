Jannik Sinner Wins Hearts With Class Act After Opponent Retires Following On-Court Fall at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner kicked off his 2026 Australian Open title defense with a very short night’s work on Rod Laver Arena. The world No. 2 faced France’s Hugo Gaston in the first round, but the match never really got a chance to develop.

Sinner stormed through the opening two sets, 6-2, 6-1, before Gaston was forced to retire, sending the defending champion into the second round after just 1 hour and 8 minutes on court.

The scoreline was impressive, but the moment everyone was talking about had nothing to do with a forehand winner. “A great moment of sportsmanship from the defending champion 👏,” TNT Sports wrote while sharing the clip of how Jannik Sinner rushed to help his opponent.

So what exactly happened is that Gaston took a nasty fall while lunging for a volley at the net, and Sinner immediately crossed the court to check on him. Even though the world No. 93 gave a thumbs-up to show he was okay, Sinner stayed by his side and helped him up.

With the win in the books, world No. 2 now moves on to the second round, where he’ll face either Australia’s James Duckworth or Croatia’s Dino Prižmić. It was a curtailed start to his title defense, but between the clean tennis and the classy conduct, the Italian gave Melbourne plenty to appreciate on opening night.

This is a developing story…