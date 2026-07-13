Jannik Sinner’s Coach Makes Big Admission About His Post-Wimbledon Schedule

With the 2026 Wimbledon title in his pocket, Jannik Sinner is setting his eyes on the next big tournament on his list, according to his coach. The Italian already boasts a remarkable 34-match winning streak as his team and him perpare for the ATP 1000 Masters. As the demanding schedule continues, his coach Darren Cahill has outlined the player’s plans, hoping the packed calendar will not interrupt his incredible run this season.

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“This year there are three weeks,” Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill said at the final Wimbledon press conference. “It’s within the planned schedule. We will sit down as a team to decide Jannik’s competition plan from now on. The Masters 1000 are incredibly important tournaments, and our intention is to ensure he is in the best position to perform at his peak.”

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Viewers will be hoping to see the 2026 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles winner perform his magic at the upcoming Canadian Open from August 2 to August 13, 2026. Comparing it to last year, Cahill explained why the schedule is much more manageable, per a report by Tennis Up To Date.

“There is a difference compared to last year. Then there were only two weeks between Wimbledon and Canada. That compressed schedule made it very hard to play until the last weekend of Wimbledon and then compete immediately after in Canada,” the 60-year-old added.

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Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 13, 2025 Wimbledon, United Kingdom Jannik Sinner ITA walks onto the South West Hall balcony holding the gentlemen s singles champion trophy, after his match against Carlos Alcaraz ESPnot pictured in the gentlemen s singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250713_gkb_sb4_064

The upcoming Canadian Open will be the chance to continue Sinner’s perfect ATP Masters 1000 run during the North American hard-court swing before the coveted US Open in New York.

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Last year, the 24-year-old decided to skip the event. With just two weeks between the SW19 final and his opening match in Toronto, the turnaround was simply too demanding for him.

This year, however, the tournament will be held in Montreal. The one additional week of recovery has completely changed the planning for the five-time Grand Slam winner and his team.

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The recently released entry list for the Canadian Masters has also strengthened those expectations. Jannik Sinner appears as the top seed, while Carlos Alcaraz’s name is still missing from the list.

Even the Italian shared his thoughts before yesterday’s final when discussing his schedule. He spoke about the chances of playing at the Canadian Masters and Cincinnati Masters.

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“This is a conversation we’re gonna have after the tournament [Wimbledon]. Thank you.”

As it stands now, the world No. 1 looks set to head to Canada for his next challenge. At the same time, his team has also revealed several behind-the-scenes hardships about the preparation that helped him secure yesterday’s victory at Centre Court.

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Coach Cahill hails Jannik Sinner following his SW19 victory

After his shocking second-round loss at the French Open against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Jannik Sinner arrived at the All-England Club under plenty of pressure. The current world No. 1 had not won a Grand Slam title since defeating Carlos Alcaraz at SW19 last year. That made this championship campaign even more significant.

Sinner answered every question in style. On Sunday, he defeated the current Roland-Garros winner, Alexander Zverev, in four sets to claim the SW19 title for the second year in a row.

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After the match, coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi spoke about Sinner’s remarkable mentality. The Aussie coach reflected on Sinner’s career so far.

“There’s been a few kicks in the stomach along the way. Tough losses. The match points against Carlos [Alcaraz] the previous year. What happened to him at Roland Garros this year. But probably what makes us the most proud of him and working with him is the way he comes back from those. It doesn’t put him down for too long. Obviously, he’s disappointed after those moments.”

As the men’s ATP Tour now shifts to the hard-court season in North America, attention will turn to what the Italian can produce over the coming months. His latest triumph at the All-England Club has only raised expectations even further.