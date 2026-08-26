Jannik Sinner’s Comeback Date Emerges Alongside Injury Update After US Open Withdrawal

After a shock withdrawal from the US Open, Jannik Sinner appears to be desperate to be back in action. He wasn’t able to play any tournaments in the US swing due to a right knee injury. Having already been out of action for almost two months now, it’s not a surprise that Sinner is raring for a return, and a date seems to have been finalized for his comeback.

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According to a report by La Gazzetta, Sinner won’t be resting beyond September 6. The Italian has been alternating between Monte Carlo and Turin in recent weeks and has undergone a series of tests. He held a closed-door training session in Monaco just days ago and has visited the JMedical multiple times in Turin. The report also claimed that Sinner travelled to the city again on August 25 to undergo more tests. His recovery appears to be going as planned, and he will remain in Europe for the next few days to continue the process.

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