Jannik Sinner’s Latest Knee Development Emerges After China Open Withdrawal

After winning Wimbledon this July, Jannik Sinner has not played a single tournament, and that streak of absences just extended to four. He confirmed on social media that he will not defend his China Open title in Beijing. The world No. 1 made the announcement himself in a video, delivered while in Milan for Fashion Week attending Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, seated beside Vogue’s longtime editor Anna Wintour.

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“Hello everyone, I want to say hello to the Chinese fans,” Sinner stated in the video. “I’m very sorry to have to announce that I won’t be able to play in Beijing this year. My knee isn’t in the condition I’d like yet, and I’m not yet able to compete. But I’ll do everything I can to get back on the court as soon as possible. I’ll really miss the atmosphere in Beijing and defending my title. I’ve had great times in China, and I’m very sorry I won’t be able to defend my title, but I’ll be very happy to come back next year.”

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According to a new update from Sky Sport Italia, the injury itself is not the alarming part of this story. Sinner is dealing with an extra-articular tendon inflammation in the knee, described as the least serious version of that type of problem. Notably, the report points out that if this same issue had flared up during an important match, such as a Grand Slam, Sinner likely could have played through it and finished the tournament.

That urgency is not required in Beijing, so the strategy has been to conserve energy and proceed with targeted treatment instead of fighting through pain. Sky states that withdrawal from the US Open and now the China Open is a mature decision on Sinner’s part, made out of concern for protecting his long-term career rather than chasing short-term results.

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Imago April 26, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays against Elmer Moller of Denmark during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20260426_zaa_a181_317 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

Through Wimbledon, Sinner had barely put a foot wrong all year. He went on to win 44 of 47 matches, with a winning percentage of more than 93 percent, and captured six titles, including Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, and Wimbledon itself, winning every final he played.

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That run also completed the career Golden Masters for him, making him just the second man in history to win every Masters 1000 event on the tour. He had the opportunity to win more Masters 1000 tournaments this season and extend his unreal streak, but it ended in Montreal, the first tournament he withdrew from after Wimbledon. He has now missed two Masters 1000 tournaments this season and is looking to make a comeback at the next one.

The ranking danger, and a likely Shanghai return

Sinner will lose 500 ranking points for skipping Beijing, narrowing his lead over Alexander Zverev to 1,370 points. Despite that narrowing, he will still have a strong chance of being world No. 1 at least until the Shanghai Masters, as Zverev would have to win both the tournaments outright to have a chance at overtaking him before then.

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Imago JANNIK SINNER, Italy, Italia, Monte Carlo Rolex Master 2026, azione, action, single shot, gesti TENNIS ROLEX MONTE-CARLO MASTERS 2026

The Italian is targeting a return at the Shanghai Masters, the second-to-last Masters 1000 event on the calendar starting on October 7. Even though recovery has looked good according to the reports, there’s no guarantee how the actual possibility will play out.

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Sinner is currently in second position in the ATP Finals race to Turin and has already qualified for the event. His schedule for the rest of the season depends upon how his knee responds, but for now, Shanghai stands as the clear goal.