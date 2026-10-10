Jannik Sinner’s Name Surfaces In Embarrassing Blunder by Tennis Australia Director

When a player steps up onto the Rod Laver Arena, he or she has to go through the Walk of Champions across the player corridor, where the pictures and names of all past champions are shown on the walls on both sides. Looks like the new boss of Tennis Australia, Andrew Abdo, has yet to go through the player corridor, as was evident from his stupendous gaffe in one of his first public addresses in his new role.

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” I think some amazing emerging rivalries,” said Abdo in an official media launch for the 2027 Australian Open. In the video clip posted by a tennis insider, Abdo can be heard saying, “Whether it’s Carlos Alcaraz against Jacob Sinner or whether it’s the power of Robakina against the ferocity of Sabalenka.”

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The misnaming of Sinner and the mispronunciation of Rybakina’s name immediately landed Abdo in hot water. The mistakes went viral within hours, with even the likes of Boris Becker expressing his surprise at such a blunder. For Abdo, it’s not a good look, especially when one looks at some of the accomplishments his predecessor, Craig Tiley, achieved in the role.

Abdo took over as tournament director, ending Tiley’s twenty-year tenure at the Melbourne Major. This period saw the Australian Open become a trailblazer in using technology, such as automated line calling, and in bringing roofs to two other courts, in addition to Rod Laver Arena. Under Tiley’s administration, players were given the best comfort, which included added logistical responsibility while arranging player travel from different countries.

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No doubt, Abdo has big boots to fill, and the former National Rugby League CEO has already been under the spotlight with his comments about five-set tennis. In an effort to make his mark in his new role, Abdo had hinted at possible changes to the current scoring format to make the matches more appealing to a modern audience.

Safe to say, the purists did not like the idea, and even someone like Carlos Alcaraz gave his strongest support to five-set tennis, highlighting its legacy. The Australian Open did not take long to issue an official statement, pacifying fans by announcing that it would keep five-set tennis even in the face of innovation.

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While tournament directors usually are not spotted making naming blunders while talking about the biggest stars in the sport, it is sometimes common in the commentary box. John McEnroe has often been the target of fan backlash for mispronouncing player names, including Alexander Zverev’s during this year’s Grand Slam finals.

As for Abdo, things have gotten off to a slightly rough start, but the new Tennis Australia CEO will breathe a sigh of relief as some of the sport’s biggest stars have agreed to sign up for next year’s One Point Slam, yet another innovation by the Australian Open.

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Andrew Abdo Will Be Happy at Jannik Sinner’s Initial Commitment to Be at the Australian Open

While fans do not like the idea of shortening the five-set format, they did embrace the One Point Slam last year. The unique amateur-vs-pro dynamic of the competition made it a hit with audiences, something Abdo hopes the tournament can recreate under his leadership in 2027.

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As far as starts go, the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff have already signed up for next year’s One Point Slam. That is good news for Abdo, as the presence of top stars at the unique event draws more eyeballs. Not to mention, Sinner’s initial commitment to be in Australia will be somewhat of a relief for the Australian Open boss.

Having struggled with a knee injury since his Wimbledon win, Sinner ended his 2026 season, which included skipping the US Open and the ATP Finals in his home city of Turin. While the Italian is expected to play at the Australian Open next year, there is no confirmation.

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Abdo hopes that the World No. 1 will be in Melbourne next year, as the Italian’s absence will affect the event’s narrative. Not to mention, it will also make for some bad optics given the CEO’s naming blunder. With Australia having a significant Italian population, and Sinner being a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, the Italian is a big draw at the Australian Open.