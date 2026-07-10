Jannik Sinner’s Post-Win Gesture Toward Novak Djokovic Turns Heads at Wimbledon

The much-hyped semifinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon could not live up to the billing as the defending champion dished out a masterclass performance, beating the Serb in straight sets. However, the two players had the utmost respect for each other, as shown by their interactions at the net and by the Italian’s words in his on-court interview.

“And of course, playing against Novak, what he is still showing is true inspiration not only for you guys but also for the new generation. What he is still doing is amazing, said Sinner during his on-court interview after the pair had shared a warm hug at the net. “Yeah, I mean, we always have very, very tough matches, and the last one he won in the semis in Australia. So, I tried to make a couple of adjustments even though, you know, here on grass it’s very difficult. He had a very tough match the last one against Felix, which we’ll remember, I think, forever here in this arena. And, yeah, you know, I tried to stay quite aggressive, serving very well, which helped me a lot today. And, you know, he’s, from my point of view, the best returner we have in our game. So, I tried, you know, to mix up and, yeah, so I’m very happy about today’s performance”

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Sinner’s serve was under question at SW19 in the past couple of weeks, but the Italian showed in the first set itself that his serve was firing on all cylinders. He did not face a single break point in the first set against one of the best returners in the sport, losing only four points on his serve. He got the crucial break in the ninth game and served it out to win the first set 6-4.

The same trend followed in the second set as well, with Djokovic not finding an answer to Sinner’s serve, while the Italian constantly put pressure on the Serb’s serve. Sinner once again played a set without facing a break point, and even though Nole saved three of his own, the top seed ultimately broke down the Serb in the seventh game, and once again held to win the second set 6-4.

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With his back to the wall, Djokovic needed one of his patented miracle comebacks to even make a match out of it, but the Italian attacked in the very first game of the third set, getting the necessary break. Djokovic did have a break point in the fourth game, but the defending champion snuffed out any chances of a comeback swiftly with his powerful serve and groundstrokes. That would be the only opportunity Djokovic would have, as the Italian served out the match in the tenth game with immaculate serving, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic saved 14 of the 16 break points in Melbourne and 10 of 13 at Wimbledon, but the crucial difference was that the Serb generated only one break point in the whole match, to which he had the fatigue of the five-hour marathon against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the previous round. On the other hand, Sinner seems in sublime form and will now face Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

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This is a developing story…