Jasmine Paolini Makes Big US Open Call by Withdrawing From Cincinnati Open

Jasmine Paolini‘s absence from the Tour is all set to continue. She hasn’t stepped onto the court since her impressive campaign at Wimbledon, where she reached the quarterfinals. The Italian withdrew from the DC Open and Canadian Open due to a lingering foot injury, and it appears that she still hasn’t fully recovered, as she won’t be in action at Cincinnati either.

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With the US Open being on the horizon, Paolini doesn’t want to risk worsening the injury. It is unlikely that she will be playing any tournaments before the Grand Slam, as her main concern at the moment is fully recovering from her injury.

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“We’ve decided that I won’t be in Cincinnati either,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “After last year’s final, I was really looking forward to being back, but now the focus is on being 100% ready for the US Open and the rest of the season. Thank you for your support.”

Paolini will be gutted to miss out on the Cincinnati Open as it is a tournament where she had gotten a great result last year. The 30-year-old reached the final of the event last year, defeating players like Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff in the process. Though she came up on the losing side against Iga Swiatek in the final, it still proved to be quite an impressive campaign.

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Currently ranked No. 15 with 2,783 points, she will drop 650 points for not playing the event. This withdrawal can see her drop all the way down to No. 19, behind Ekaterina Alexandrova’s tally of 2,301 points. She can move further down if players around her ranking end up performing well in Cincinnati.

Notably, Paolini isn’t the only high-profile player to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open. Several notable WTA players have already withdrawn from the competition. This includes Emma Raducanu, who is still recovering from her stress fracture in the right lower leg.

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Victoria Mboko also won’t be playing as she is yet to recover from the knee injury that she picked up at the HSBC Championships. Moreover, Hailey Baptiste also won’t be competing as she is still recovering from the ACL tear that she sustained at the French Open.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is the most notable withdrawal from the ATP side. He has been out of action since April due to a wrist injury, and his absence is all set to continue. There are also serious questions around his participation at the US Open. Additionally, Alexander Bublik won’t be playing in Cincinnati either, as his son’s birthday comes around that time. He hasn’t played in the tournament since 2021 because of this reason.

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Sebastian Korda will also not be playing as he is still recovering from the back surgery that he recently underwent. The American has been out of action since March, and that absence will likely continue in the upcoming events as well.