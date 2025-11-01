Jasmine Paolini ‘Taken Ill’ Just a Day Before Aryna Sabalenka Clash at WTA Finals

The desert air in Riyadh felt charged with anticipation as the world’s top eight women prepared to wage their final battle of the season. Jasmine Paolini, Italy’s pocket rocket, was supposed to walk into the WTA Finals like a woman ready to finish what she started—a season of breakthroughs, heartbreaks, and grit. But sport, as ever, has its dramatic timing. Just a day before the long-awaited opener against Aryna Sabalenka, a whisper turned into news: Paolini has taken ill.

Last year, Paolini played 63 matches and won 42 of them, but this year, she has already played 64 matches and has a win percentage (71.9%) up from last year. Despite failing to reach the QFs of the four major slams, her form at the WTA 1000 events has been truly exceptional. Paolini won the title in Rome and then reached the final at the Cincinnati Open, QF at the China Open, and the semifinals at the Wuhan and Ningbo Open. Her stellar performance earned her a spot at the 2025 WTA Finals.

She was all set to start her doubles campaign alongside compatriot Sara Errani on Saturday at 3:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET). However, towards the end of her practice session, Jasmine Paolini showed signs of distress. She was subsequently advised to rest with the clock ticking to the kickoff of the WTA Finals. According to the presenter, Gigi Salmon’s statement to Sky Sports, “I managed to speak to 22 out of a possible 24 players. The two players missing were the Italians and the top seeds in the doubles, the Roland Garros champions, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.“

She further clarified, “That’s because Paolini was taken ill at the end of her practice earlier today, and the tournament director recommended that she take it easy, doesn’t do any media interviews today, and just rest.”

Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 3, 2024 Italy’s Jasmine Paolini reacts during her fourth round match against Russia’s Elina Avanesyan REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

She went on to wish Paolini a speedy recovery, with no time left before their match against Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs in the doubles. For a player who built her year on resilience and rhythm, the timing could not be more brutal. Her appearance at the doubles and singles events now remains a cliffhanger. Considering her lucky qualification for this event, fans surely want her to be 100 percent fit before the first match. Lucky qualifier how, you ask?

Jasmine Paolini’s road to qualification at the 2025 WTA Finals

In the ever-tight race to the WTA Finals, where every victory, every point, and sometimes even every rule carries weight, Jasmine Paolini found herself walking a double-edged sword. The Italian star’s qualification to the WTA Finals happened because of an obscure rule that is often overlooked. Paolini was relieved of the points deduction this year, but players like Iga Swiatek (173), Aryna Sabalenka (130), Coco Gauff (10), and others have been handed a point deduction.

If Paolini had been penalized for this, she would’ve lost 10 points, which would have actually put her behind Mirra Andreeva in the race to the WTA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Polish tennis journalist Dominik Senkowski, “The Italian played in 5 and not 6 WTA 500 tournaments this year. The WTA informed me that the lack of penalty stems from the fact that Paolini withdrew from Adelaide for medical reasons.“ He further elaborated on how this loophole allowed her to strategically skip the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Andreeva scrambled to make up points by entering the Tokyo draw but was unable to compete at this event due to visa problems.

Fortune favors the brave? Jasmine Paolini has been quite brave this season on the courts. But it’ll be interesting to see if she can showcase yet another moment of valor by overcoming all the hurdles and starting the WTA Finals campaign on a positive note.

Last year, Paolini got knocked out of the competition in the group stage. Her only win in the singles came against Elena Rybakina in her very first match. This year, she is placed in Group Steffi Graf alongside Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula. According to tennis legend Rennae Stubbs, Sabalenka and Gauff are the favorites to qualify for the next round. Do you agree with this prediction, though?