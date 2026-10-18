Jasmine Paolini’s Partner Sara Errani Under Fire After Blowing Match Point Lead in Wuhan Semifinal

It was the 2020 French Open, and Sara Errani was having a horror time on her serve against Kiki Bertens in the second round. The Italian could land only a single overhand serve in an entire game, even getting two time violations in the process. On that occasion, serving yips and feeling the nerves somewhat justified Errani using underarm serves to just get the ball in the first place, but when she used the same tactic in her recent doubles match at the Wuhan Open, the former World No.5 did not go scot-free from the fans.

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Playing with Jasmine Paolini, Errani faced the duo of Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Wuhan Open, with both teams splitting the first two sets. In the match tiebreak, the Italian team held a commanding 9-4 lead and were one point away from victory. However, their opponents proved feisty, saving five straight match points to level at 9-9. Paolini and Errani then won the next point, and at 10-9, had another match point, at which point Errani decided to use the underarm serve.

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Given their opponents were on a hot streak and the underarm serve would bring a variety of spin and pace, Errani’s move had tactical nuance. But on this occasion, the move backfired as Siniakova got a good return in, and Hunter finished the point at the net. Using underarm serves is typically frowned upon in tennis, and players usually use it in a nothing-to-lose situation, but for Errani to use it on match point irked the fans.

What made matters worse was the next point, where Errani and Paolini assumed an unusual return formation, with both players on the same side of the court. This time, Errani’s normal serve was met with a forceful winner from Hunter, and she and Siniakova won the match by taking the next point at 12-10.

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Errani’s serve has long been her Achilles’ heel, with the Italian’s shot lacking in pace and her nerves while tossing the ball making it untenable. Still, the Italian has always made up for it with her spin and gritty rally tolerance, engaging the opponent in long rallies.

And using an underarm serve on match point is a tactic that Errani has used before as well. During the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup semifinal against Poland, the team of Paolini and Errani were on the verge of winning the doubles match against the Polish pair of Katarzyna Kawa and Iga Swiatek. On match point, Errani made the intuitive call to serve underarm, which helped her and Paolini win the match.

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Despite obvious holes in her serve, Errani has had a tremendous career in both singles and doubles, but given the incident in Wuhan, fans were not in a good mood towards the Italian.

Fans Slam Sara Errani for Using Underarm Serve at the Wuhan Open

Fans made their displeasure known on social media after seeing Errani use the underarm serve, criticizing the Italian’s overall serving standards in the match. “How can a PROFESSIONAL tennis player have such a bad serve? I just don’t get it,” said one fan.

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Other fans shared the same opinion, with one saying, “She can’t serve at all did it all throughout the match,” while another said, “Paolini be like: Errani needs a serve lesson y’all.”

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Another fan said, “Serving underhand for what ? Lol I know Paolini was pi–ed.”

Perhaps the most significant comment came from the user who said, “It’s amazing she is one of the best in doubles with that serve.”

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While having 36 career titles, including six Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold, makes Errani a doubles legend, the Italian also has an impressive singles career. The former World No. 5 has won nine titles from nineteen Tour-level finals in her career, including reaching the final of the 2012 French Open.