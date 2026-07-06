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Jasmine Paolini’s Reaction to Roger Federer’s Presence at Wimbledon Melts Hearts

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 6, 2026 | 12:49 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Jasmine Paolini’s Reaction to Roger Federer’s Presence at Wimbledon Melts Hearts

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 6, 2026 | 12:49 PM EDT

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Things just keep on getting better for Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon. She secured just her second quarterfinal berth at the Grand Slam after a monumental 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Alexandra Eala. What made the moment even more special for Paolini was the presence of her idol, Roger Federer, in the stands and she ensured to acknowledge his presence after the stunning win.

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“I want to thank you Roger (Federer) because he’s my idol,” she said during the post-match interview. “I was like ‘please stay focused. Don’t think that he’s here.’ I was watching all the finals in all the tournaments he played here.”

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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