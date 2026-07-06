Jasmine Paolini’s Reaction to Roger Federer’s Presence at Wimbledon Melts Hearts

Things just keep on getting better for Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon. She secured just her second quarterfinal berth at the Grand Slam after a monumental 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Alexandra Eala. What made the moment even more special for Paolini was the presence of her idol, Roger Federer, in the stands and she ensured to acknowledge his presence after the stunning win.

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“I want to thank you Roger (Federer) because he’s my idol,” she said during the post-match interview. “I was like ‘please stay focused. Don’t think that he’s here.’ I was watching all the finals in all the tournaments he played here.”

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