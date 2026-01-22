Jaume Munar Slams Chair Umpire During Heated Clash With Casper Ruud in Melbourne

Casper Ruud marched into the Australian Open 2026 third round with trademark composure, dismissing Jaume Munar 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. Yet Day 5 refused to stay calm. Amid Ruud’s clinical precision, Munar’s simmering frustration boiled over, sparking a heated exchange with the chair umpire that briefly stole the spotlight.

The tension rose in the third set when the score stood at 3-2. During the changeover, Jaume Munar became involved in a heated exchange with the chair umpire while drinking water. He was protesting a controversial foot-fault call that clearly upset him.

Munar questioned the decision repeatedly. “How? How?” he asked the umpire. He insisted the call was wrong and showed visible frustration as the discussion continued in front of the crowd on Margaret Court Arena.

He went further to defend himself. “There is no chance, I mean, I don’t move the feet. Do you think I am that stupid that I stepped the line? Its impossible,” he said. The argument eventually ended, and play resumed in the chilly conditions.

Despite the tense moment, Casper Ruud stayed calm throughout. The Norwegian showed strong focus even with personal pressure off the court. His wife, Maria, is due to give birth any day, yet Ruud never lost control during the match.

Ruud closed out the contest in straight sets. The win marked his seventh victory over Munar, who is also his friend and training partner. Their long history clearly played a role in the flow of the match.

After the match, Ruud reflected positively on the contest. “We trained together at Rafa Nadal’s academy, and our history on the court contributed to a good match,” he said. His familiarity with Munar helped him manage key moments.

Munar, however, had already made headlines earlier in the tournament. The Mallorca native reached the second round after a dramatic comeback against Dalibor Švrčina. He won 3–6, 6–2, 6–7(5), 7–5, 6–3 in a demanding battle.

That match also featured another flashpoint. A spectator shouted during Munar’s serve, prompting an angry response. “Shut up, will you!?” he snapped.

As the Norwegian now prepares to face Marin Čilić in the third round on January 24, Munar’s exchange with the chair umpire underlined the familiar on-court tension that often defines Grand Slam battles.

Corentin Moutet clashes with the umpire over a disputed foot-fault call

A similar incident to Jaume Munar’s confrontation occurred in 2024 at the French Open. That time, Corentin Moutet was at the center of attention during his match against Jannik Sinner.

Moutet faced Sinner in the fourth round on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Frenchman was already trailing, but tensions rose sharply during the fourth set.

Moutet was called for a foot fault while attempting an underarm serve. The call came at a crucial moment and immediately sparked frustration from the French player.

At the time, Moutet was down two sets to one and trailing 3–1 in the fourth set. The foot fault was called on the first point of the game, and he strongly disagreed.

He turned to the chair umpire and protested as boos echoed around the stadium. Television replays later showed that the call was correct.

“I didn’t!” Moutet repeatedly said, raising his hands in disbelief. His frustration was visible as he continued to argue his case.

On commentary, Tim Henman weighed in on the moment. “It’s a foot fault,” Henman said. “His foot is on the line. It’s 100% the correct call.”

Moutet eventually lost both the point and the game, and his protests changed nothing.

And as the Australian Open action continues, questions remain. Do you think Ruud can reach the fourth round after beating the 37-year-old Čilić? Share your thoughts below.