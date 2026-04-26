Jelena Ostapenko Snaps as Heckler Creates Mid-Match Disruption

At the recently concluded Linz Open, Jelena Ostapenko erupted mid-duel against Alexandra Eala, locking eyes with a heckler and firing back, “How you play?” The tension spiked as she doubled down, “Come here now. Come play tennis!”, a fearless flashpoint that fueled her comeback surge. That same edge resurfaced in Madrid, where the drama escalated until the umpire stepped in to eject the disruptive fan.

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During the Madrid Open R32 match tiebreak, the score stood at 6-7 (2), 7-5, 4-1 in favor of Marie Bouzková and Linda Nosková against Jeļena Ostapenko and Erin Routliffe. The Czech pair were firmly in control, and Bouzková was getting ready to serve when the situation suddenly turned tense.

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At that moment, a fan disrupted the match by shouting an explicit comment in Spanish from the stands. The interruption immediately broke the rhythm on the court and drew attention from players and officials alike.

Ostapenko reacted instantly, clearly angered by what she had heard. She turned toward the chair umpire and demanded accountability for the incident without hesitation.

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“Did you hear that? Did you hear that? He yelled, ‘Shut the f*** up.’” she said, making sure the official understood the seriousness of the situation. Known for her outspoken nature, the Latvian continued pressing the issue. She then firmly requested, “Get him out of here, please,” effectively stopping the match until action was taken.

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The chair umpire responded by leaving his seat to address the disruption. Meanwhile, Ostapenko walked toward the net and stood there, waiting until the matter was handled.

The umpire soon identified the individual in the crowd and pointed him out. He instructed security to remove the fan from the stands to restore order. However, the situation resolved quickly as the fan chose to leave on his own. As he exited, the entire stadium responded with applause, signaling support for the decision.

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Once the disruption was cleared, play resumed without further delay. Bouzková and Nosková went on to seal the win 6-7(2), 7-5, 10-6, defeating the Latvian-Kiwi duo and moving into the next round.

And Ostapenko’s history with heated fan exchanges is far from new. At Linz, she had also pointed out a disruptive spectator during a changeover and warned officials, saying, “If these people continue again,” Ostapenko was heard saying as she identified the offender to on-court personnel, “out. … If it’s again, he’s out. If one more time, out.”

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Notably, in August 2025, the 25th seed was involved in a verbal clash with Taylor Townsend after a second-round loss. She made remarks about Townsend’s “class” and “education” while accusing her of being disrespectful, which led to heavy backlash on social media and prompted an eventual apology.

Her on-court interactions with fans have repeatedly drawn headlines over the years. These incidents have already been well documented as part of her intense and often confrontational presence in tennis.

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Jelena Ostapenko personally ejected a US Open fan who kept heckling her

At the 2023 US Open, Jelena Ostapenko found herself in another heated moment during her third-round clash against Bernarda Pera. She was leading 4-1 in the third set and preparing to serve, firmly in control of the contest. At that point, the situation took an unexpected turn due to crowd interference.

A heckler began shouting loudly from the stands, disrupting her rhythm. The disturbance came just as she was trying to close out the match.

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Ostapenko quickly lost patience as the shouting continued despite prior warnings. The chair umpire had already instructed the fan to stay quiet, but the disruption did not stop.

Frustrated, she furiously waved her racket in clear protest. Her reaction reflected both anger and disbelief at the repeated interruptions. The former world No. 5 then walked toward the side of the court where the fan was seated. She shouted “go, go” while gesturing for him to leave the stadium immediately.

The disrupter, dressed in a white T-shirt and white cap, eventually walked away. He casually swigged a drink as he exited, while the rest of the crowd responded with loud applause.

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Once the situation settled, Ostapenko regained focus and closed out the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Her ability to reset under pressure proved decisive in securing the win.

Speaking after the match, she explained the moment in detail, saying, “This fan, I was leading 4-1 in the third set, and then suddenly I served a serve, and he started to shout like crazy. Yeah, not like one or two words, I think two sentences in a row. Of course, the chair umpire told him to be quiet.”

She later added, “I mean, he just left after the chair umpire told him something, so it was like go, go.”

Now, as she prepares to face Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 32 at the Madrid Open at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, attention remains firmly on her. Fans continue to watch closely, with Ostapenko standing as one of the most vocal and fiery presences in the sport.