Jelena Ostapenko Wins First Wimbledon Title as She Creates History With Partner

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships crowned their first champions, Marcelo Arevalo and Jelena Ostapenko, who clinched the mixed doubles title. But the El Salvador-Latvian duo did not have it easy, as they were pushed all the way by the Australian pairing of Marc Polmans and Storm Hunter.

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Having won the mixed doubles title, Ostapenko achieved the unique feat of winning the Triple Crown, which includes a Major title across the three disciplines of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. The Latvian famously won the French Open title in 2017, beating Simona Halep in the final, a result that remains her only singles success at the Majors.

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In doubles, she has partnered with Lyudmyla Kichenok, winning the 2024 US Open doubles title. The Latvian is the fourth active player, after the Williams sisters and Barbora Krejcikova, to win all three disciplines.

Winning the title at SW19 after being on the ropes for most of the match, Ostapenko discussed the emotions that led to the win.

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“I was really frustrated when I lost my serve in the first set,” she said after winning the title. “I was like, just calm down; calm down. The match is still not over. Second set we were a break down but I told myself just to fight to the last moment and Marcelo, he’s an unbelievable player and such a positive person. I think these positive vibes helped us a lot.”

It was not amiss for Ostapenko to feel frustrated as the opposition team targeted her service games to gain an upper hand in the first set, winning it with only one break of serve that came at the Latvian’s expense.

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The same pattern was being followed in the second set as well, as Ostapenko’s serve was once again broken by the Australian team, giving them a 3-1 lead in the second set. However, Arevalo’s experience helped Ostapenko regain range on her shots, enabling them to break back and tie the score at 3-3.

In the crucial 12th game, the pair broke Marc Polmans’ serve to win the second set 7-5. That switched the momentum completely, and with the Center Court roof closing before the third set, the conditions completely flipped in favor of Ostapenko and Arevalo, who ran away with the third set, winning it 6-2. Throughout the match, it was Arevalo who kept a grip on proceedings, ensuring Ostapenko’s frustrations did not get the better of her, as she was broken twice in the first two sets.

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This mixed doubles title at SW19 gives Ostapenko’s Wimbledon resume a bright look, with the Latvian having a decent singles record at the grass-court Major, while she did have a heartbreak in doubles the previous year.

Jelena Ostapenko Has a Mixed Record at Wimbledon

Ostapenko’s biggest singles success came at the 2017 French Open, where she shot to prominence, beating four seeded players to clinch the Major. At Wimbledon, the Latvian player has had three distinct singles runs, with her best performance being a semifinal appearance in 2018, where she lost to eventual champion Angelique Kerber. She also reached the quarterfinals at SW19 in 2017 and 2024, with a 67 percent win rate at the grass-court Major.

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In doubles, Ostapenko has reached four Major finals, with her only success coming at the 2024 US Open. Last year, she reached two Major doubles finals alongside Hsieh Su-wei at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, but missed out on both. They lost to the pair of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in Melbourne, and then lost to the pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in London.

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This was not Ostapenko’s first Wimbledon mixed doubles final, as the Latvian reached the SW19 final in 2019 with Robert Lindstedt, but lost to the pair of Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig. Her win with Arevalo this year helps her complete a chapter in her tennis career, which is significant for the El Salvadorian, who is also in the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon alongside Mate Pavic.