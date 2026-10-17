Jelena Ostapenko Withdraws Just Hours Before Wuhan Open Match Amid Injury Concerns

The Wuhan Open has already been quite a success for Jelena Ostapenko. She has made a strong run to the semifinals, defeating players like Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider in the process. Having not won a singles title so far this season, Ostapenko finally seems to have an opportunity to clinch one, and it could be a Masters 1000. With the Latvian already dealing with an arm injury, it wasn’t a surprise that she pulled out of the doubles draw.

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Ostapenko had teamed up with Hsieh Su-wei for the doubles event in Wuhan. The two defeated Sofia Kenin and Irina Khromacheva 2-6, 7-6, 10-7 in the Round of 16. They were scheduled to face Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the quarterfinals, but that match won’t go ahead due to Ostapenko’s withdrawal. She has prioritized the singles draw instead, where she will be up against Sonay Kartal in the semifinals.

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If Ostapenko hadn’t withdrawn from the doubles draw, then she would have had to play twice in a matter of hours. This wouldn’t have been a wise decision considering that she isn’t physically at her best. It is suspected that Ostapenko sustained the arm injury in the second round against Pegula. She called for a medical timeout during the match and has played with heavy taping around her arm ever since.

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Jelena Ostapenko LAT during her quarter final round match at the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 24, 2023. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx 839539_022 DubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx 839539_022

It is safe to say that there weren’t a lot of expectations around both Ostapenko and Kartal as they entered the Wuhan Open. While Ostapenko has an average win-loss record of 23-20 in singles this season, Kartal was playing just her third tournament after spending six months on the sidelines due to a back stress fracture. The Brit has fallen to No. 170 in the rankings as a result.

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However, just like Ostapenko, Kartal defied all the odds and delivered multiple superb performances at the Wuhan Open. She defeated formidable players like Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini, and Elina Svitolina on her way to the last 4. Whoever wins in this semifinal clash will meet either Iga Swiatek or Maja Chwalinska in the final. The two Poles will be locking horns in the other semifinal, which is expected to be another great watch.

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The match between Ostapenko and Kartal can turn out to be quite a close affair. There is nothing to separate them in the H2H record, which is level at 1-1. Both of these meetings came last year, when Ostapenko defeated Kartal at the Eastbourne Open, but the Brit bounced back at Wimbledon.

While there seems to be no clear favorite between the two, Ostapenko might just have the edge, as she has a weapon that can be a major blow for Kartal during the match.

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Jelena Ostapenko has hit a ton of winners at the Wuhan Open

The Latvian has hit 138 winners in four matches so far, the most for any player in the tournament. She hit 32 winners in her latest victory over Shnaider in the quarterfinals. If Ostapenko continues to dominate in the sector, then it could be a big problem for Kartal.

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But Kartal is hopeful that a change of surfaces might play in her favor, as both of their previous meetings were held on grass.

“She hits a great big ball on a grass court,” she said ahead of her match against Ostapenko. “So I’m hoping this court can slow down a little bit for me. But again, I know I’m in for a good battle.”

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Having previously reached three WTA Masters 1000 finals, Ostapenko still doesn’t have a title to show. But now she finally has a good chance to end the drought, and it’s unlikely that she will get a better opportunity anytime soon. It remains to be seen whether the World No. 34 will manage to get the better of Kartal in the semifinals.