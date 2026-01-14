Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys Calls Out Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Over “Disrespectful” Comments on Tennis Icon

It started as a simple difference of opinion. A casual comparison between generations. But as often happens in the world of tennis, especially when big personalities are involved, things escalated quickly. This time, the sparks flew between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou. And now, two top American stars, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, have joined the conversation, calling out what they felt were “disrespectful” comments aimed at the former world number 5.

The feud took shape after Tsonga recently shared his belief that the ATP was a much tougher battlefield during his prime years. He pointed to an era crowded with giants – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Juan Martín del Potro – and insisted the level was simply higher back then compared to today’s landscape, which he feels revolves mainly around Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Mouratoglou didn’t agree. In fact, he pushed back hard, insisting today’s players are every bit as strong. But what really ignited the fire was his follow-up claim that Tsonga only had one true “prime” year in his entire career.

That remark didn’t sit well with Tsonga, who suggested that Patrick Mouratoglou, having never competed professionally, wasn’t in a position to minimize the challenges and grind that players endure on the Tour. And it didn’t sit well with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula as well. During the latest episode of The Player’s Box Podcast, Keys reacted to Mouratoglou’s assessment. “I thought it was pretty disrespectful for Patrick to say that Jo only had one good year. It was a pretty bold statement.”

Beside her, Jessica Pegula nodded along, not just out of agreement, but because she came prepared with receipts. “Let’s run through his stats real quick since I have them. 2008 runner-up at the Australian Open, won the Paris Masters. 2011 semifinals at Wimbledon, runner-up of ATP finals. 2012 No. 5 in the world, semifinals of Wimbledon. 2013 quarterfinals of Roland Garros, 2014 wins Masters 1000 in Canada, 2015 quarterfinals at Roland Garros again. So, I think he was like pretty good.”

And with that simple summary, Jessica Pegula dismantled Mouratoglou’s claim. For anyone who followed Tsonga’s career, Pegula’s rundown probably felt like a nostalgic replay. The Frenchman turned pro in 2004 and over nearly two decades carved out a resume that most players could only dream of. 18 ATP singles titles. Olympic silver medal (2012 London) in the doubles event. Hopman Cup and Davis Cup triumphs with the national team.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wasn’t just a player who belonged to an era – he helped define it. His explosive athleticism, showmanship, and charisma made him a fan favorite long before retirement finally called his name in 2022. But who else shared their views on this Tsonga-Mouratoglou disagreement?

Andy Roddick joins Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys to share his opinion on the same

In a week when the tennis world was already buzzing with the latest developments surrounding the Tsonga-Mouratoglou disagreement, American legend Andy Roddick stepped into the conversation, adding fuel to the fire that Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys had also sparked recently. Roddick, never one to mince his words, took to his podcast Served with Andy Roddick and offered a perspective that felt less like commentary and more like a thoughtful reality check.

The former US Open champion began by acknowledging the personalities involved. “Jo [Wilfried Tsonga], I don’t know that he likes to be in these public fights, and I think that Patrick [Mouratoglou] doesn’t mind them at all.”

Roddick made it clear that while Tsong may have spoken emotionally, Mouratoglou’s response was the real problem. Just like Jessica Pegula, even Roddick walked through all the achievements in Tsonga’s career and debunked Mouratoglou’s claims. He also warned, “As a coach, I think it’s dangerous to discredit a career like that flippantly.”

He imagined a lower-ranked player, maybe someone hovering around 80 in the world, hearing their own coach dismiss the career of someone who reached the elite. “I can’t imagine being 80 in the world going onto the court with a coach who had just discarded someone flippantly, saying they had one good year. That’s a tough one when you’re building players up. That’s a slippery slope.”

However, Andy Roddick doesn’t fully agree with Tsonga either. He admitted Tsonga’s response, questioning Mouratoglou’s lack of playing experience, wasn’t the strongest argument. He referenced his own work with journalist Jon Wertheim and added:

“Jo saying, you’ve never [played]. I do a show with Jon Wertheim; he’s never played pro tennis. I think he has a lot of great opinions and provides context, and where we see it from is very different. I think there is a lot of space for that.”

However, Roddick drew a firm line between having opinions and being dismissive. Wertheim, he argued, would never belittle a top-five player or someone of Tsonga’s caliber.

With Jessica Pegula labeling Mouratoglou’s comments “disrespectful,” and Madison Keys agreeing that they crossed a line, Roddick’s voice adds substantial weight to the discussion. But what are your own thoughts on this controversy?